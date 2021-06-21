Barcelona’s Dembele Facing Another Long Injury Lay-off: Report

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is expected to miss “at least three months” after suffering a knee injury that has forced the France international out of Euro 2020.

France confirmed on Monday that Dembele that been forced to withdraw from the tournament after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Hungary after coming on as a substitute.

Having hurt his knee in the 1-1 draw with Hungary, Ousmane Dembélé is out for the rest of the Euro. We wish Ousmane a speedy recovery! 🇫🇷👊#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/978pWE9UCp — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 21, 2021

According to Xavi Campos at Catalunya Radio, Dembele will miss “at least three months” because of the problem. There are also fears Dembele’s absence could be longer given the nature of the injury and the forward’s chequered injury record.

It’s even possible Dembele may require further surgery. Catalan radio station RAC1 and French newspaper L’Equipe both report that Barcelona is not ruling out the possibility of Dembele going under the knife.

If the reports prove correct then Dembele may not return until the end of September and will miss the start of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign which is due to kick-off on the weekend of 14-15 August.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dembele Injury To Decide Future?

Dembele’s injury is also likely to have an impact on his future and affect the club’s summer transfer plans, according to Campos. The Frenchman is into the final year of his contract and Barca want to sell or extend his deal to avoid losing him for free in 2022.

The Frenchman’s latest injury means a transfer in the current transfer window now looks unlikely and Dembele staying on at the Camp Nou is “foreseen as the only and priority option.”

Dembele has given little away about his future. He told L’Equipe before the Euros that he would think about his future after the tournament. The 24-year-old explained, “I don’t know, we’ll see. We will meet with the management. I’m not in a hurry and neither are they, we’ll see what happens. I’m totally focused on the Euros, then I’ll go on holiday. It’s been a long season.”

The 24-year-old’s season is now finally over which means a decision will need to be made. If he does not sign a new contract then Barca is reportedly willing to keep the forward in the stands next season.

Koeman Rues Dembele’s ‘Bad Luck’

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been asked about Dembele’s latest injury after arriving back in the city following a few days back in the Netherlands, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Koeman rued the French forward’s bad luck and said it’s something that his team must accept ahead of the new season.

“I can’t say much about this because it’s bad luck that he got injured,” he said. “These are things that must be accepted and analyzed but now we are on vacation and thinking about the next season, they are things that must be accepted.”

Dembele featured regularly under Koeman last season, making 38 appearances, and the Dutchman said back in April he wants the forward to stay. The coach told reporters that Dembele “is an important player” but his latest injury is yet another frustrating setback for the club and the Frenchman.

READ NEXT: Griezmann Sends Message to Dembele After Fresh Injury Setback