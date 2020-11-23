Gerard Pique Injury: Doctor Offers Update on Barcelona Star

Barcelona fans have been given an update on Gerard Pique’s injury by renowned surgeon Dr. Ramon Cugat. The knee specialist has treated plenty of star footballers before including Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, and Pique’s team-mate Ansu Fati.

Pique is due to meet Barcelona-based Cugat on Wednesday to discuss his treatment options after picking up a serious knee injury against Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga. Barcelona have already confirmed some details regarding Pique’s injury.

LATEST NEWS‼️ Tests carried out this Sunday on @3gerardpique have shown that he has a grade 3 sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The evolution of the injury will condition his availability. pic.twitter.com/0Bf0EnXiZo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 22, 2020

The defender will decide on which treatment to go for after meeting Cugat, and it’s not yet ruled out that the 33-year-old will have to go under the knife. Cugat has given an update on his initial thoughts about the injury, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Until I see him, a diagnosis cannot be made and then we will decide what treatment to follow. To speak now of time limits is to play the lottery, because each knee is different. We have to be cautious and then we will decide the treatment to follow, whether we have to operate or bet on a less traumatic treatment. The objective is to make the knee as stable as possible. Players tend to prefer the least traumatic treatment, if that is a possibility. The doctor proposes, but the player is in charge, he is advised cand he makes the final decision. It is not the same to treat an injury like this if the player is 17 years old, than if he is 33.

Pique could miss up to six months if he does undergo surgery but may only sit out four months if he opts for a conservative treatment plan, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barca will certainly be hoping Pique’s knee problem is not too serious. The team are already without Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo, but it does look certain they will have to cope without Pique for some time.

Koeman ‘Sad’ About Pique Injury

Manager Ronald Koeman was asked about Pique during his pre-match press conference on Monday and admitted he was sad to lose the 33-year-old for the foreseeable future, as reported by AS.

We’re talking about a very experienced central defender, so obviously it’s a very big loss for us. It’s sad for the player, for the team, the club, for everyone. But we have to accept it and see how we get around it

Pique has been a virtual ever-present for Barca this season and his loss will be keenly felt. Araujo is the most likely replacement, but the Uruguay international is still working his way back to fitness after injuring his hamstring in the Champions League win over Juventus in October.

Barcelona B defender Oscar Mingueza is also emerging as an option. The 21-year-old is in Koeman’s 19-man squad for the Champions League clash against Dynamo Kiev and could make his debut in Ukraine on Tuesday in central defence alongside Clement Lenglet.

