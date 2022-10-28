Barcelona ‘Don’t Do Much Work in the Gym,’ Says Wonderkid

Xavi Simons was tipped for big things at Barcelona until his surprise departure for Paris Saint-Germain and has now opened up on his time with the Catalan giants.

The 19-year-old Dutch midfielder, who is currently playing for Eredivisie side PSV, says Barcelona players spend very little time in the gym, particularly compared to his parent club PSG.

“Believe me, at Barça they don’t do much work in the gym, they work with the ball, but not in the gym,” he told ESPN. “When I arrived at PSG I found the differences directly… At PSG they worked in the gym. The French league was very physical and I saw the differences directly.”

Simons spoke after another impressive performance for PSV. The midfielder could still return to PSG at the end of the campaign but it’s not guaranteed yet where he will be playing his football next season.

Simons joined Barcelona at the age of seven but left in 2019 after failing to agree a new contract with the club. Close friend and scout Ferney Agudelo has previously revealed the midfielder was left “crying in his room” after deciding to leave the Camp Nou.

Praise For Xavi Simons

PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy praised Simons after his performance in the 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal. The former striker highlighted the youngster’s versatility as a big asset, as reported by UEFA.

“You can play him in different positions, and I played him today because I could switch him and Anwar [El Ghazi], Anwar at 9 and Xavi on the right, depending on Arsenal’s tactics,” he said. “That’s his versatility. You can play him at 10, 9, 7, 11 or even 6.”

The win leaves PSV two points behind Arsenal in Group A ahead of the final round of fixtures. The Gunners take on Zurich and could still be pipped to top spot by PSV who face Bodo/Glimt.

Why Did Xavi Simons Leave Barca?

Simons is one of many players to have emerged through La Masia and gone on to star away from Barcelona. The midfielder told NOS that he chose to leave Barcelona because he felt it was best for his development.

“Everyone dreams about Messi, but sometimes you have to choose another path. I decided to embark on another adventure and I think it is good for my development,” he said. “I know all eyes are on me. I have to concentrate on what I want to do. I want to get to the first team as quickly as possible. I am 100% sure that I am not at that level yet, that I have to work hard. In football anything can happen. You can do it like you can’t do it.”

Simons moved on to PSG but struggled to make an impact with the French club and has since joined PSV. The midfielder now seems to be thriving with Van Nistelrooy’s side but has a big decision to make on his future next summer.

