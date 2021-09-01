Emerson Royal Posts Poignant Letter After Barcelona Exit

Emerson Royal has posted a poignant letter on social media to Barcelona after leaving the club and completing a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazil international was only officially confirmed as a Barcelona player on Wednesday, 2 June, after two seasons on loan at Real Betis, but has already moved on from the Camp Nou.

Emerson made just three appearances for Barcelona in his brief stay, including a full debut in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Getafe, but admits it was a dream to turn out for the Catalan giants in a post on Instagram.

“Well Barcelona our meeeting was very fast. I think you’ve heard my childhood dream was to wear your shirt, meet your fans, your stadium. That child who, when he was little, wore red and blue, opened his eyes and found himself in front of an older man, willing to defend you and help you honor you with everything he deserves,” he wrote, “We all know, dreams have no size, no shape, no time. I woke up. And when that happened. I received all the love from the fans, from the teammates, I stepped onto your pitch, with all my desire. Thank you for having lived a little of what I always imagined. We never know what lies ahead. We never know if dream is a little reality or reality is a little dream….Rejoice Barcelona! I want to think you for believing in that dreamy boy.”

Tottenham Hotspur has paid €25 million ($30m) for the services of the right-back. The defender has signed a deal with the club that runs until 2026 and will wear the No. 12 shirt in north London.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Making Sense of Emerson’s Exit

Emerson had looked set for a big future at Barca when he initially arrived and was expected to battle with Sergino Dest for the right-back slot. President Joan Laporta talked up the defender at his unveiling at the Camp Nou, as shown by ESPN.

Joan Laporta said this at Emerson Royal's Barcelona presentation 29 days ago… Today, he joined Tottenham for a reported €30 million 😳 pic.twitter.com/SV38xSYNNy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2021

The former Real Betis man also spoke about how excited he was to be joining Barcelona. Emerson spoke about how it was a dream to join the club at a press conference to announce his arrival.

“It is a pleasure for me to be here in Barcelona,” he said. “I always say that I had a dream to be here, and I want to promise that every day that I enter the pitch I will improve. I know how hard I have worked to be here and I will take advantage of the opportunity. Victories cannot be assured, we can have good and bad days, but I want to express my commitment that whenever I enter the field, I will do my best, do not doubt that.”

Yet Barca’s difficult financial situation always made the club vulnerable to attractive offers in the transfer window. Laporta confirmed in the summer the club’s gross debt stands at €1.35 billion.

The situation also saw Lionel Messi leave the club and also meant that Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba have all had to accept salary reductions in order to register the club three new summer signings, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Sergio Aguero, with the Spanish Football League.

READ NEXT: Griezmann Sends Goodbye Message After Shock Barca Exit