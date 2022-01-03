Barcelona Legends Xavi & Eto’o Enjoy Emotional Reunion [WATCH]

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez and legendary striker Samuel Eto’o enjoyed an emotional reunion during the clash between the Catalan giants and Real Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday, January 2.

Xavi took his team to Son Moix for their first game of 2022 and came across his former teammate. The two Barca legends who enjoyed so much success at the Camp Nou together enjoyed a warm embrace, as shown by ESPN.

Samuel Eto'o and Xavi reunited 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Gi9DogxWK3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 3, 2022

Eto’o played for both Mallorca and Barcelona during his phenomenal career and was honoured by Los Piratas ahead of kick-off. Mallorca unveiled a mural of Eto’o outside the club’s stadium.

Before the game, a mural was unveiled at Visit Mallorca Stadium in honor of @SamuelEtoo Barça president @JoanLaportaFCB attended along with directors from both clubs pic.twitter.com/oDgSKtnFcQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 3, 2022

The striker spoke of his pride at seeing the mural at the club where he played for five years, winning the Copa del Rey in 2002-03, before moving on and joining Barcelona in 2009.

What an honour to have my career at @RCD_Mallorca memorialised like this 🔥 Real Mallorca put me on the map in the early days of my international career and it is still one of my favourite clubs I ever played for. ¡Vamos, equipo! pic.twitter.com/orLA4QCPzP — Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) January 2, 2022

Xavi’s Barca Pick Up Vital Win

Xavi’s Barcelona side went on to pick up a vital 1-0 win over Real Mallorca at Son Moix to move into fifth place the table. A first-half goal from Luuk de Jong was enough for a victory that revives Barca’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

The Catalan giants were without a host of players due to injury, suspension, and Covid-19 but still emerged victorious despite fielding a team made up largely of youngsters and fringe players.

Opta noted just how youthful Xavi’s line-up for the game was.

24y 201d – The @FCBarcelona's Starting XI at Mallorca have 24 years old & 201 days as average age, their third youngest for them in #LaLiga since at least 2005/06 season at Huesca in April 2019 (24y 133d)

at Vigo vs Celta in May 2019 (24y 165d) Particulars#MallorcaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/9cT6RmRkhl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 2, 2022

Barca took the lead just before half-time but also needed a late moment of brilliance from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to preserve all three points. The German stopper produced a sensational reflex save in stoppage time to deny Jaume Costa from point-blank range and preserve the clean sheet.

Xavi Reacts to Barcelona Win

Xavi was a happy man after the victory and spoke about his pride at his team’s performance. The Barcelona boss also took time out to praise De Jong and Ter Stegen for their vital contributions, as reported by Marca.

“It means a lot. We are a team, a family and a united team,” he said. “Ter Stegen has saved us, with an extraordinary save, that’s as good as a goal. We have closed the gap on the Champions League places and it’s three vital points, they are golden. I am especially happy for Luuk and Marc. They are two great professionals.”

The win should provide Barca with a big morale boost at the start of 2022, particularly after managing to win without having key players such as Ansu Fati, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Memphis Depay, Gavi, and new signing Ferran Torres available.

Xavi will be hoping his side can continue their recent improvements and rise up the table in the coming weeks as the injured players, and those who have tested positive for Covid-19, start to return.

Barcelona go on to play Linares in the Copa del Rey and Granada in La Liga next before jetting off to Saudi Arabia for a Spanish Super Cup semi-final against bitter rivals Real Madrid.

