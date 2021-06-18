Barcelona Eye Defender Who ‘Resembles’ Carles Puyol: Report

Barcelona’s search for a new center-back has reportedly taken the club to the Premier League and a player who “resembles” former captain and club legend Carles Puyol.

Leicester City’s Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu has emerged as a “real goal” for Barcelona, according to Ozgur Sancar at Diario AS. Soyuncu’s representatives “haven’t hidden” Barca’s interest in the defender but his huge price tag will prove problematic.

Sancar adds that the Leicester board want €50 million ($59.5m) for Soyuncu which would surely put the center-back out of Barcelona’s financial reach given the club’s debts.

Soyuncu is one of several Turkish players said to be considering their futures and eyeing a move to the Spanish top-flight after a disappointing performance at Euro 2020. Turkey impressed in qualifying but look destined for an early exit after defeats to Italy and Wales.

Barcelona Still Keen on Laporte

The Leicester defender is not the only Premier League stopper Barcelona is reportedly interested in. The Catalan giants remain keen on Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, according to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN. However, the club would have to sell Clement Lenglet first to finance the deal.

Lenglet has already made it clear he does not want to leave Barca this summer and is expecting to stay. The defender told Eurosport, “I can’t see myself leaving. I signed a new contract last season. I will be at Barça next season.”

The France international was one of four Barcelona players to sign contract extensions in October 2020. Lenglet extended his deal until 30 June 2026. His buy-out clause is set at €300 million ($357m).

Koeman ‘Convinced’ Barcelona Squad Will Be Stronger

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will be able to bring in another defender this summer, but coach Ronald Koeman says he is “convinced” the squad will be stronger for next season, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Yes, the prospects are good,” he said. “I know that the club is working hard to build a competitive team, better than last year. The squad will be stronger, I am convinced.”

Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, and Emerson Royal have already completed summer moves to the Camp Nou, while Memphis Depay is also expected to arrive. Koeman also said a deal for the Dutchman is almost done.

“Nothing is official yet, but all parties are taking it for granted,” he said. “It’s not done yet because the signatures are missing, but the transfer is almost completed. Hopefully he can come because he is an interesting player.”

Meanwhile, club president Joan Laporta has promised supporters there is plenty more transfer activity to come this summer, as reported by the club’s official website.

“We have to follow the rules, we will follow them. There will be more sales and loans,” he said. “Without paying a transfer fee. We will do a lot of loans, because we have a very high sports payroll compared to other clubs.”

Laporta is reportedly willing to offload several players this summer in a bid to overhaul the squad and build a competitive new team capable of reclaiming the league title and challenging for glory in Europe.

