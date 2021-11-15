Barcelona Fans Will Love Dani Alves’s ‘Superhero’ Comments

Dani Alves has spoken of his delight at returning to Barcelona for a second time and says wearing the club’s famous blaugrana shirt always makes him “feel like a superhero.”

The Catalan giants have confirmed the 38-year-old has agreed to join the club for the rest of the 2021-22 season on a free transfer after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

Alves admits he is still “in shock” at having been able to secure a return to Barcelona but has told Barca TV just how determined he is to succeed at the club where he has already won 23 trophies, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I am still in shock. I have been trying to return for a long time. It is a privilege to return, we will try to rescue the Barça that we all know. We are in a process, but we have to accelerate it because we are Barça and there is no margin to make mistakes or make mistakes,” he said. “I am facing an incredible challenge, one of the ones that fascinates me the most. To rebuild, fight, sweat … defend the shirt. There are two shirts that when I put them on I feel like a superhero: the one from Brazil and the one from Barça. I hope to spread all of that to my teammates.”

Alves trained with his new teammates for the first time on Monday, November 15 but will not be eligible to play again official matches for Xavi’s men until January 1.

Alves Wants To Keep On Winning

The new arrival may already have a stacked trophy cabinet but he is still keen to add to his collection. Alves urged supporters to show their support and help the team get back to the top.

“We are all Barça, players and fans. You can not stop coming and supporting the team. Now is the time to join forces and support and come to show the Barcelona that we have inside,” he said. “I want to continue winning. We have to believe that we are at Barça, the best club in the world.”

Barcelona have struggled for trophies in recent years. Ronald Koeman picked up the Copa del Rey last season but Barca have missed out on the league title in Spain for the last two campaigns.

Barcelona Eyeing Another Free Agent?

New Barcelona manager Xavi’s decision to bring back 38-year-old Alves on a free transfer may have raised a few eyebrows, but the coach also seems to be thinking about another veteran defender.

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta has also emerged as a target for the Catalans, as reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN. The 32-year-old is into the last six months of his existing deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Xavi is said to value “his ability to play at right-back in a four-man defence or on the right of a back three” and also knows he would add experience to a youthful defense at the Camp Nou.

