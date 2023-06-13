Ansu Fati’s Agent Issues Strong Message About His Barcelona Future

Ansu Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes has sent out a strong message on the youngster’s future at Barcelona amid continued speculation he could leave in the summer transfer window.

Mendes has told journalists that Fati is not thinking about moving on and has tipped the 20-year-old forward to win the prestigious Golden Ball award, given to the world’s best player, at some point in the future, as reported by Jijantes FC.

“Ansu Fati wants to stay [at Barçelona]. He is going to win the Ballon d’Or one day. He is one of the best young players in the world.”

Fati made 51 appearances in all competitions last season for Barcelona but only 12 of those came as a starter. Barcelona manager Xavi told a pre-match press conference back in March that fierce competition for places was the reason for Fati’s lack of starts.

Yet there’s no doubt that Fati has slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona following the arrivals of big-money buys Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. Ousmane Dembele’s return to fitness has also added to the fierce competition for places in attack.

Fati’s father has told Cope that he’s angry with his son’s reduced role and has advised him to leave Barcelona, as reported by Eurosport. However, Bori Fati also admitted that his son is keen to continue at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona Need To Sell This Summer

La Liga’s financial regulations means Barcelona need to sell players this summer if they are to strengthen their squad. Currently the Catalans will only be able to spend 40 percent of any money they raise through sales on new players, as reported by The Athletic.

Fati remains one of the most marketable players on the squad and the club are hopeful of receiving offers of more than €50 million this summer. Selling the forward would also remove his sizeable salary from the books. Fati is thought to earn more €7 million annually after tax, per the report.

Barcelona coach Xavi has already warned players may be sold against his wishes when asked about Fati’s future, as reported by Diario Sport. The club offloaded striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last summer despite Xavi wanting the veteran to remain at the club.

Ansu Fati’s Numbers Still Stack Up

While Fati has not been a regular in the starting XI this season his numbers still stack up, as shown by Mundo Deportivo. Robert Lewandowski finished the campaign as Barcelona’s top scorer, but Fati and Raphinha were tied in second place with 10 goals each in all competitions.

However, Fati’s goals per minutes ratio is better than the Brazilian’s. The youngster averaged a goal every 182 minutes, while Raphinha scored every 292 minutes in his debut campaign for the club.

Yet Barcelona’s difficult financial position means the club will be keen to offload players this summer and will also leave the Catalans vulnerable to tempting offers for even their biggest stars.

Xavi has already made it clear he wants two signings this summer in midfield, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, sales will be needed first before Barcelona can embark on another summer spending spree.

