Barcelona Forward Rages Again After Being Substituted By Xavi

Barcelona forward Raphinha has once again shown his frustration at being replaced by Xavi. The Brazilian was taken off late on in Sunday’s goalless draw with Getafe and was not happy as he departed the pitch.

Raphinha was spotted gesturing angrily as he headed towards the bench. It’s not the first time that the forward was reacted in such a way. Indeed he was furious after going off against Getafe at the Camp Nou earlier this season. Manager Xavi played down his reaction after the 1-0 win.

Image: Raphinha angry after being substituted minutes before the end of the match. pic.twitter.com/YvrQOEwXo1 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 16, 2023

The former Leeds United man also lost his temper after being taken off against Manchester United in the Europa League. Raphinha was spotted punching a chair after coming off and subsequently apologized for his actions, insisting it would not happen again.

Raphinha acknowledged as much after the match but admitted he’s finding it difficult to control his emotions, as reported by Relevo. “The last time I got angry I said I would try to make it the last, but it’s difficult,” he said. “You like to be on the pitch and help the team win. We needed a goal to win. Anger is normal.”

Raphinha is in his first season at Barcelona and has previously admitted he’s found it difficult to adapt to life at the Camp Nou. The Brazil international has gone on to score 9 goals and produce 7 assists in his debut campaign but hasn’t scored in his last three games now.

Barcelona Limping Towards Title

Barcelona’s 0-0 draw means the Catalans are now 11 points clear at the top of the table but limping over the finish line. It’s the second goalless draw in a row for Xavi’s side who are struggling for form and goals.

The league leaders have not managed a single goal in their last three outings in all competitions, and injured players such as Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have been badly missed.

Xavi’s side now have a week to regroup before another tricky fixture. Next up for the Catalans is a visit from Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday, April 23. The Rojiblancos are in good form and on a run of five straight wins.

Xavi Blame Pitch For Bore Draw

Barcelona manager Xavi shared his thoughts after the game and made it clear he was not happy with the pitch at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The coach said his team were prepared for it but still found it difficult, as reported by Marca.

“It has hurt us, but we already knew it. Yesterday we trained with a dry pitch in Barcelona because we knew about this situation. It’s difficult. I’ve been criticized a lot for the surface, but it’s very difficult for the players to play in this state,” he said. “It’s bad for the game and even for Getafe, because the ball gets stuck. Today it was noticed, it’s no excuse.”

Barcelona still look destined to end the season as Spanish champions but have undoubtedly lost form in recent weeks. The return from injury of Dembele, Pedri and De Jong will be welcomed but Xavi also needs to get his attackers such as Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski firing again.

