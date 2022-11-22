Barcelona Forward Sends Message to Xavi: I Play Better On The Right

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has sent out a clear message to Xavi about his favorite role while on international duty with Spain in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup.

The versatile attacker can play anywhere across the front three but says he is at his best when he is on the right side of the attack, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I can play in any of the the three positions up front but on the right wing is where I have played my best football,” he told a press conference. “But the important thing is to play, it doesn’t matter where. As long as I play, I can do it in any top position. I feel more comfortable on the right, although lately I’ve been playing more on the left or up front.”

Torres started the season on the bench for Barcelona but had managed to force his way into the team ahead of the World Cup. The 22-year-old has scored five times in all competitions this season but faces a real battle for minutes with Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, and Ansu Fati around.

Torres Talks World Cup

The forward is part of a large Barcelona contingent in the Spain squad. Eric Garcia, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba have also been called up by Luis Enrique.

There’s also been a late place for teenage defender Alejandro Balde. The youngster has replaced the injured Jose Luis Gaya and Torres thinks he fully deserves to be part of the squad.

“He was on the shortlist because he has made a magnificent start to the season, also on the right side,” he said. “It’s a pity about Gayà, but it motivates us to make him happy. We will help Balde to feel at home.”

Spain open up their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica, and Torres is expecting a tough match against difficult opponents.

“From Costa Rica we know that they will be very intense, that they will close, with four or five defenders,” he explained. “As it is the first game, it is always more complicated. We have a team of analysts to show us images of our rivals. From there we analyze and see how we can counteract them and take the game where we want.”

Will Torres Play At No.9?

Torres will be expected to start for Spain against Costa Rica, although there is some debate over where he will play for La Roja. Spain lack a reliable goalscorer and the forward could be used at No.9.

The Barcelona forward says he is happy to play in a central role but highlighted the other options available to Luis Enrique for the match.

“Morata is there, but Asensio, Olmo, Ansu or myself can also play,” he said. “It’s good that there are eight forwards, we make more physical effort and we are used to being substituted more times.”

Spain will be aiming to make a strong start to the World Cup by seeing off Costa Rica, particularly as their second group game is a tricky test against Germany.

