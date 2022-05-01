‘Everything Was Agreed:’ Goalkeeper Reveals Failed Barcelona Move

Barcelona came close to bringing in a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window but saw a proposed transfer collapse when current back-up Neto failed to leave.

Rayo Vallecano stopper Stole Dimitrievski has told Mozzart Sport that he was all set to join the Catalan giants but the club’s inability to shift the 32-year-old Brazilian meant the move broke down.

“To tell you the truth, everything was done, the second goalkeeper of Barcelona [Neto] had to leave the club,” he said. “For some reason, he did not want to leave the club, so I did not move. From my side, everything was done, everything was agreed.”

Neto has only played a bit part role at Barca since joining from Valencia in 2019. He saw a transfer request turned down in January 2021 and has only made two La Liga appearances so far this season.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dimitrievski Impresses Against Barcelona

Dimitrievski has impressed this season in La Liga, particularly in the two league fixtures against Barcelona. Rayo pulled off a shock double against the Catalans on their first season back in the Spanish top flight, and Dimitrievski has spoken of his pride at his team’s achievement.

“The impression is phenomenal, to beat Barcelona twice, I think that only Bayern Munich managed to do it this season in the Champions League,” he said. “In the first game I defended a penalty, in the second I had a lot of work. The feeling is wonderful, I’m really happy for all that.”

Rayo’s victory over Barcelona last time out has effectively sealed another season in La Liga for Andoni Iraola’s team. The capital club are 10 points off the relegation zone with five games left to play.

Dimitrievski On The Move?

Dimitrievski has also spoken about his future and has not given up hope of securing a move to a big-name club. The 28-year-old has impressed back in La Liga with Rayo and is happy to hear the rumors surrounding his future.

“I am overjoyed when people talk about me so that I can move to such clubs,” he explained. “The decision was great because we have a phenomenal season, I hope that in the summer, I don’t know if Barcelona or some other big clubs could come for me. Overjoyed, because I did something good this season.”

The North Macedonia international is contacted to Rayo until 2024 but says he is ready to move away from the capital club and join a bigger club where he can fight for titles.

“We have finished a great thing by ensuring survival in La Liga, I have always said that I am not a man who is satisfied with current things, I would like to progress, to move to a big club that fights for great things,” he added. “I have a contract here until 2024, but like any player I would like to progress, to play in a better club so we will see what will happen in the summer. Now I feel full of strength, I have a lot of experience and games behind me, I think now is the right time to I’m going to a better team, where I could progress, make new successes, maybe move to a new league. I’m really ready for that step forward.”

READ NEXT: Fresh Image of Barca’s Stylish New Home Kit Leaked [LOOK]

