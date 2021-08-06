Antoine Griezmann Reacts to Lionel Messi’s Barcelona’s Exit

Antoine Griezmann has sent a message of thanks to Lionel Messi after the captain’s shock departure from Barcelona. The Frenchman has played alongside Messi at the Camp Nou for two seasons and says the Argentine was “an example” to him “in every way,”



“The only thing I can tell you and that every soccer lover will think about it: THANK YOU!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for everything you have done at Barcelona! For the city, for the club … you have changed everything! I am sure that it is not a goodbye but a see you later and that your path will cross again with FC Barcelona. I wish you the best, that you and your family are happy wherever you go. Very few know what it is to be Messi and you were an example for me in every way.”

Griezmann was linked with a summer exit as a way of freeing up space on the wage bill to make room for Messi’s new contract. The Catalan giants reportedly held talks with Atletico Madrid over a potential swap deal involving Saul Niguez but it looks currently as though Griezmann will now stay at Barca.

All Eyes On Griezmann After Messi Exit

There will be plenty of focus on Griezmann after Messi’s exit with some supporters having already expressed their frustration with the Frenchman. The forward was booed as he made his way into training on Friday as suppporters shouted, “Messi left because of you!” as shown by Deportes Cuatro.

Yet Griezmann looks set to play a key role for Barcelona in attack in 2021-22. The Frenchman is likely to be a regular with Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, and Ansu Fati also competing for a spot in the starting XI.

Barca’s first La Liga game post-Messi is on August 15 against Griezmann’s former side Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou. It’s a tricky opener for the Catalan giants and coach Ronald Koeman who will be keen to avoid a repeat of last season’s poor start.

Barcelona Youngsters Send Messages to Messi

Griezmann was not the only player giving thanks to Messi on social media. Teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba has also expressed his gratitude to the former Barcelona captain for the influence he has had on his career.

“When I was 4 years old, I came from my country Guinea Conakry to fulfill my dream of being a footballer but I never thought that one day I would play with the best player in the world and that he would give me an assist so that I could score my first goal as a professional, ” he wrote on Instagram, “Both all of Guinea and all my family and I only have words of thanks for everything. Thank you very much and good luck in the future, Leo.”

Fellow midfielder Riqui Puig has also made it clear how much it has meant to be a teammate of Messi’s at Barcelona in a post on Instagram.

“I have been able to live the dream of any child whose passion is soccer. Being able to share a shirt and team with the best player in the world. Living, learning and competing with him is the best thing that has happened to me in the last two years. Thanks Leo, ” he said. “We’ll miss you very much. Good luck.”

Ilaix and Puig are two of the club’s most exciting youngsters but also face uncertain futures. Puig has struggled for game time under Ronald Koeman, while Ilaix is yet to renew his contract which expires in 2022.

