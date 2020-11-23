Griezmann Set to Break Barcelona Silence: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Antoine Griezmann is set to break his silence on his current situation at Barcelona amid growing criticism of his form and increased scrutiny on his relationship with captain Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman spoke has taken part in an interview with Jorge Valdano for Universo Valdano which will be broadcast on Monday evening. A trailer of the interview has been released by Movistar on Twitter in which Griezmann vows to set the record straight.

I have not spoken since I arrived at the club. I said that I wouldn’t speak, that I would do it on the field, but I think it is time to put things in their place, I have been putting up with things for a long time. Enough is enough.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Barcelona and Griezmann. Ronald Koeman’s side have been beaten 3 times in their first 8 La Liga games, while Griezmann has managed just 2 goals in 10 appearances.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Focus on Griezmann and Messi

There has also been plenty of focus on the relationship between Messi and Griezmann so far in 2020-21. Griezmann’s former adviser, Eric Olhats, has been heavily critical of Messi’s attitude towards the Frenchman, although he has since offered an explanation for his initial comments in an interview with Marca.

Messi responded wearily to the comments by telling reporters last week after returning from international duty with Argentina that, “the truth is that I’m a little tired of always being the problem for everything at the club.”

Koeman has been asked about the drama surrounding his two forwards and insisted before the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday that he has “not seen any problems” between the two players, as reported by ESPN.

Griezmann now has the chance to shine in Messi’s absence on Tuesday in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev. The Barca boss has opted his rest his captain for the game and has not included Messi in his 19-man traveling squad.

Barca Turned Down Offer for Griezmann?

Yet Griezmann has so far looked a shadow of the player he was at Atletico during his time at Barcelona which has unsurprisingly fuelled speculation about his future at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have already turned down one offer for their World Cup winner. According to journalist Sique Rodríguez, the Catalan giants were offered a swap deal by Atletico involving Mario Hermoso, Thomas Lemar, and Alvaro Morata but rejected the proposal.

Speculation surrounding Griezmann is unlikely to go away while he continues to struggle for goals at Barcelona. The 29-year-old cost Barca €120 million in the summer of 2019 but has so far failed to land up to his huge transfer fee and continues to look a poor fit.

READ NEXT: Suarez Admits He’s Worried About Lionel Messi at Barcelona