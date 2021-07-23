Griezmann’s Wife Posts Enigmatic Message Amid Barcelona Exit Rumors

Antoine Griezmann’s wife, Erika Choperen, has posted an enigmatic message on social media amid speculation the forward could leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The message was posted on Instagram stories and had supporters speculating whether it was directly related to her husband’s situation at the Camp Nou, as shown by fan account Griezmann Chief.

Griezmann’s wife posted this on instagram: “I know that you are making a huge effort, that sometimes everything costs you twice as much. But patience, because he who knows how to wait, always receives what he deserves.” Do you think this is linked to Griezmann? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8gNUTLhsHH — Griezmann Chief 🇭🇺 (@griezmannility_) July 23, 2021

Griezmann’s current deal runs until 2024, but he could be sold as Barcelona must make room for Lionel Messi’s contract extension and comply with La Liga’s salary cap. The “quickest way” to do that is to sell Griezmann but talks over an Atletico Madrid return have stalled, according to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

Laporta Discusses Griezmann’s Future

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on Griezmann’s future at the club and admits there has been interest in the World Cup winner. The 59-year-old spoke about the forward during Memphis Depay’s unveiling at the Camp Nou, as reported by Goal.

“Griezmann is a Barca player, he has a contract with the club until 2024 and, unless circumstances change, we are counting on him,” he said. “There have been some movements on the market and we can’t deny that there’s been interest in him. That’s a sign of his quality.”

Laporta also refused to rule out the possibility of Griezmann leaving and said the Catalan giants’ difficult financial situation means they are open to offers during the transfer window.

“It’s a special market and you have to use your imagination, perhaps thinking in swap deals, but we value Antoine a lot. The club made a big investment in him and we are happy with him. It’s not easy for a club to come in with an offer for a player at his level,” he said. “But the transfer window is just getting started and there’s a market for Griezmann. If things start moving, we’re open to all proposals because we’re in a delicate moment financially and we have to balance the books to comply with the league’s financial fair play rules.”

What Next For Griezmann?

It’s not clear if Griezmann will still be a Barcelona player next season, but the forward certainly seems in no rush to leave. Sources close to Griezmann have told the club that he’s “not ready to accept any conditions to leave, simply because Barcelona find themselves in a complicated situation,” according to L’Equipe.

The report adds that the France international is not interested in a move to Premier League sides Tottenham or Manchester City and would prefer to return to Atletico Madrid if he is forced to leave.

There’s also a suggestion that Serie A giants Juventus could make a move for Griezmann if Cristiano Ronaldo departs. The Italian side may be interested in a loan if Ronaldo leaves to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sport.

Griezmann has been back in Barcelona training this week after Euro 2020 and could get his first pre-season minutes on Saturday. The Catalan giants welcome Girona to the Estadi Johan Cruyff with Griezmann expected to play some part in the game.

