Barcelona Handed Tricky Start to New La Liga Season

Barcelona has been handed a tough opening fixture for the new 2021-22 La Liga season with Real Sociedad the first visitors to the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 15.

📌 @LaLiga 2021/22 ❗ Barça's first game against Real Sociedad

🗓 15/08/2021 ⚽ Week 1

🏟 Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/aOdyxMUcCJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 30, 2021

The Catalan giants will open up the campaign at home against Imanol Alguacil’s side who finished in fifth place in the table last season. It was a strong campaign from the Basque side who also claimed victory in the delayed 2020 Copa del Rey final played in April 2021.

Real Sociedad beat Basque rivals Athletic 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal to claim a first trophy for 34 years. However, the club’s reign as Copa del Rey winners was short-lived as Barca won the 2021 edition of the trophy two weeks later, also beating Athletic in the final.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Espanyol and Clasico Dates Confirmed

Barca has also confirmed the dates of some other key fixtures after the draw for next season’s fixtures was made at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation in Madrid on Wednesday.

The new season will see the rivalry between Barcelona and local rivals Espanyol renewed. Los Periquitos are back in the Spanish top flight after being promoted last season and will head to the Camp Nou in November.

⚠ The derby is back! ▶️ Week 14

🗓 11/21/2021

⚽ #BarçaEspanyol

🏟️ Camp Nou ▶️ Week 24

🗓 02/13/2022

⚽ #EspanyolBarça

🏟️ RCDE Stadium pic.twitter.com/T6lCUGxNKR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 30, 2021

Two of the most eagerly-anticipated dates on Barca’s calendar are undoubtedly the two meetings with Real Madrid in the infamous Clasico. Barca welcome Los Blancos in Week 10 and head to the Santiago Bernabeu in Week 29.

❗ We have the dates for #ElClásico in @LaLigaEN! ▶️ Week 10

🗓 10/24/2021 ⚽ Barça v Real Madrid

🏟️ Camp Nou ▶️ Week 29

🗓 03/20/2022 ⚽ Real Madrid v Barça

🏟️ Santiago Bernabéu pic.twitter.com/9FQrH3fLYH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 30, 2021

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid will be keen to make amends for last season when the two giants of Spanish football were beaten to the title by Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos finished top of the pile, two points clear of Real Madrid and seven ahead of Barca.

Barcelona and Atletico To Meet In October

Barca will meet the champions early in the season with a trip to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium scheduled for early October. Atletico will not head to the Camp Nou until 2022.

❗ You should also make a note of the @LaLigaEN dates against Atlético Madrid ▶️ Week 8

🗓 03/10/2021

⚽ #AtletiBarça

🏟️ Wanda Metropolitano ▶️ Week 23

🗓 06/02/2022

⚽ #BarçaAtleti

🏟️ Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/0coJL857Sr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 30, 2021

Ronald Koeman will again take charge of Barca in 2021-22 but will need to improve on his record in big games. The Dutch coach failed to win a single match against Atletico or Real Madrid last season.

Last season also saw a dramatic end to the campaign with Barca in contention until disappointing results against Granada, Atletico, Levante, and Real Madrid saw the team’s title hopes disappear.

Koeman will hope his team have learned from their mistakes but face a tricky end to the campaign. Barca will sign off the season with a visit from Europa League winners Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

The Yellow Submarine enjoyed a memorable 2020-21 campaign by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final to win a first major European trophy in the team’s history after an epic penalty shoot-out.

The victory also means Villarreal qualifies for the Champions League next season and will, like Barcelona, play in Europe’s top competition. Villarreal had looked set to miss out on the Champions League after finishing seventh in La Liga but the cup win guaranteed qualification and made for an unforgettable campaign.

READ NEXT: PSG’s ‘New Messi’ Set For Barcelona Return: Report