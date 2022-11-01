‘Have I Been the Worst?’ Barcelona Striker Questions Early Substitution

Barcelona have used teenage sensation Ansu Fati carefully this season as he works his way back to full fitness after a couple of injury-ravaged campaigns at the Camp Nou.

Fati has only made three La Liga starts but was named in the line-up last time out in the 1-0 win over Valencia at Mestalla. However, Fati was taken off after just 57 minutes of the game with the match still goalless.

The teenager was visibly upset at being replaced by Brazil international Raphinha. Television cameras caught him throwing his bib onto the ground and questioning the change when he sat down on the bench next to Eric Garcia, as reported by Relevo.

“Have I been the worst?” he asked the defender who has been a close friend since childhood. Eric has no answer for his team-mate but the question perhaps offers an insight into Fati’s fragile confidence since returning from injury.

Fati Still ‘Not 100% Yet’

Barcelona fear that Fati is still not 100% following his lengthy injury problems, according to Javier Miguel at Diario AS. There is a feeling that the forward is “playing with the handbrake on” as he is worried about suffering a recurrence.

Fati has undergone four knee surgeries and suffered a hamstring tear since he first burst onto the scene in such a dramatic way three years ago. However, he is yet to consistently find the form that he showed when he first broke into the first team.

Barca can see that his “speed and power values are normal” but believe he is “lacking spark” and it is that confidence and self-belief which can be the hardest to restore after so many physical problems.

Xavi Backs Fati

Xavi has used Fati regularly this season, if not as a starter, then off the bench as an impact sub. The Spain international has actually featured in every single league match and all five Champions League games, but only once as a starter in Europe’

Fati has three goals and three assists in 2022-23, a not unhealthy record given his lack of minutes, but Barca will know that he can still offer much more if he can find his best form once more.

Xavi has been asked about the 20-year-old and has backed Fati to come good. The coach spoke about the teenager after he was left out of the latest Spain squad by Luis Enrique back in September.

“He’s been great these two weeks. We didn’t train every day but when we did he was great,” he explained. “Great attitude, other players might have been down, but his response was different. He took this as a fuel for motivation.”

Fati is expected to start again at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday in Barca’s final Champions League match. Barca won the reverse fixture 5-1 at the Camp Nou and will be hoping for more goals in the Czech Republic.

