‘He Is Not Very Normal’ – Coach Hurls Praise At Barcelona Teenager

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has come in for serious praise after making history at the World Cup with Spain. The 18-year-old has become Spain’s youngest ever World Cup goalscorer after netting in a 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

Gavi is also the youngest player to score at a World Cup since Brazil legend Pele back in 1998, which has led to team-mate Alejandro Balde nicknaming him “Pele-Gavi.” Meanwhile, Spain coach Luis Enrique has made it clear just how highly he rates the teenager, as reported by Relevo.

“He is not very normal. We can all realize how difficult it is, at that age, to do what he does,” he said. “He should be on the couch watching the World Cup and not playing at this level, it’s incredible how he does it.”

Gavi was also named the MVP after the win over Costa Rica which will only enhance his growing reputation. The teenager has already scooped the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy Award since breaking into the Barcelona first team last season.

How Can Gavi Improve?

Gavi may already be a regular for club and country but is still at the very beginning of his senior career. Luis Enrique also spoke about his future and how he feels the youngster can develop his game further.

“Controlling Gavi’s energy is one of the premises in which he is improving,” he said. “In the national team we want him to channel that energy as best as possible so that that momentum serves to steal balls, he is improving in everything that concerns defensive work and yes, it’s one of the objectives we have with him. You have to go polishing off small defects and he’s doing it very well.”

Gavi is expected to start Spain’s next match in Qatar. La Roja go on to face Germany next in the group stages. Hansi Flick’s side are in trouble and in need of a result after suffering a shock defeat to Japan in their opener.

Gavi Grateful For Chance

The Barcelona midfielder has spoken since his World Cup strike against Costa Rica and revealed his gratitude for being given the chance to shine with the Spain national team, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I’m very grateful to the coach and his staff for having believed in me,” he said. “They give me a lot of confidence and tactically they help me grow as a footballer with their advice. I still have a lot of room to improve and I have to work a lot. We go out to win every game, with ambition, the intention against Germany will be the same as Costa Rica. We are a team with a lot of ambition and we give everything in every game, whatever the rival.”

Spain’s emphatic win over Costa Rica suggests Luis Enrique’s side are serious contenders for the title in Qatar. Another victory over Germany next time out will raise expectations even further and could even condemn Die Mannschaft to an early exit for the second World Cup tournament in a row.

