Barcelona ‘Highly Involved’ in Chase for World Cup Star: Report

Barcelona may have to wait until the summer of 2023 to add further signings to their squad, due to the club’s continued financial difficulties, but already appear to have their eye on one player in particular.

Croatia’s 20-year-old center-back Josko Gvardiol has been earning rave reviews for his performances at the Qatar World Cup and is wanted by a string of Europe’s top clubs, including Barcelona, at the end of the season.

Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has reported that he has been informed there is no release clause currently in Gvardiol’s contract with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig that runs until 2027.

He added, “Lots of top clubs informed about him for 2023. Chelsea, Man Utd, Real and Barcelona highly involved. For Tuchel he was the main target. [Chelsea owner] Boehly also focused on him. No contact with Bayern.”

Barcelona hardly lack for center-back options at present but have seen Gerard Pique hang up his boots and may be interestd in bringing in another player to compete with Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen.

Gvardiol’s Agent Offers Future Update

Gvardiol’s agent has offered an update on the defender’s future amid continuing speculation that he could move on from RB Leipzig at the end of the current 2022-23 season.

Marjan Sisic told Sky Sport Germany that there has been interest from many top clubs but that the defender is in no rush to make a decision on where he will be playing his football next season.

“Regarding a possible transfer in summer 2023, we are not in a hurry and I can make clear that there are no pre-agreements with any clubs,” he said. “For sure, a lot of top clubs have informed about him but Josko has a long-term contract in Leipzig. Josko feels totally happy in Leipzig. His development is amazing and RB is playing very good under Marco Rose.”

Gvardiol will return to action in Qatar on Friday when his Croatia side take on tournament favorites Brazil for a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Defender Responds To Rumors

The Croatia international has already been linked with moves to Chelsea and Real Madrid and has spoken about the interest from the two clubs to The Athletic. Gvardiol wasn’t giving too much away but will know all about both sides from international team-mates Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric.

“Chelsea is a big club, maybe one day I will be there….My agent is taking care of my future, I’m happy in Leipzig now. It’s nice to see the links, especially because there is Kovacic. So… you never know!” he said. “Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Who knows, maybe one day I’ll be able to play there. I’d like it. Modric doesn’t have to tell me anything, not needed – I know how special is to be linked with Real Madrid.”

Gvardiol is one of the hottest young properties around and already seems to have a host of admirers chasing his signature. Barcelona appear to be in the run but may struggle to land Gvardiol if a bidding war breaks out.

