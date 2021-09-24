Barcelona’s Problems Increase With Frenkie de Jong Suspension

Barcelona’s problems have increased ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash against Levante with the RFEF’s Competition Committee having confirmed key midfielder Frenkie de Jong will miss the game through suspension.

The Netherlands international was sent off in Thursday’s 0-0 draw against Cadiz after picking up two yellow cards and will now serve a one-match ban, as reported by Diario Sport.

Coach Ronald Koeman will also not be permitted to sit on the bench. The Barca boss was also sent off in the closing stages and has been handed a two-match touchline ban. Koeman will therefore have to watch the league games against Levante and Atletico Madrid from the stands.

The Dutchman, whose future at Barcelona is uncertain amid continued speculation he will be sacked, complained about the decision to hand him a red card after the match, as reported by Marca.

“They send you off for nothing in this country,” he said. “Everyone saw there were two balls on the pitch except for the referee. That speaks for itself. I told the fourth official that there were two balls on the pitch, but they send you off for nothing here.”

Pique Defends De Jong

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique defended De Jong after the match and felt his teammate had been harshly treated by the referee, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I think [Frenkie de Jong] tried to play the ball, pulls feet out, it’s not a second yellow,” he said. “But it’s the same as always.”

Television replays showed De Jong has touched the ball first and tried to pull out of the challenge but referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande deemed the challenge to be reckless. It’s not the first time the match official has shown red to the midfielder, as shown by Gracenote Live.

🔴 – Frenkie de Jong gets sent off for the 2nd time in his career, after 2 yellow cards in a 2-2 away draw in La Liga against Espanyol on 4 January 2020. The referee that day was the same as today: Carlos Del Cerro Grande. #CadizBarça #LaLiga — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 23, 2021

De Jong’s suspension comes at a bad time with the team under pressure after going three games without a win in all competitions. Koeman is also coping with a raft of injuries with Pedri, Jordi Alba, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Alejandro Balde, and Martin Braithwaite all currently sidelined.

Who Will Replace De Jong?

Koeman does still have plenty of options to come into the midfield and replace De Jong despite the club’s injury problems. Captain Sergio Busquets looks guaranteed to start while teenage midfielders Gavi and Nico Gonzalez will be hopeful of minutes.

Gavi made his full debut in the 0-0 draw against Cadiz and put in a bright showing that belied his age. The midfielder only turned 17 in August and became the second youngest player to start for Barca in La Liga in the 21st century, according to Opta.

The versatile Sergi Roberto is also an option along with midfielder Riqui Puig. The 22-year-old continues to struggle for minutes under Koeman but has appeared as a substitute in Barca’s last two games.

The Catalan giants head into the match in need of a win after two straight draws in La Liga that has left them seven points behind leaders Real Madrid albeit with a game in hand on Los Blancos.

