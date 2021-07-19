Barcelona Wants To Sign a Midfield ‘Beast’: Report

Barcelona has already brought in four players this summer but remains reportedly keen to sign a midfield “beast” before the start of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

There is a “consensus” at the Camp Nou that a “powerful” and experienced midfielder is needed to strengthen the squad after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo.

Coach Ronald Koeman wants a box-to-box midfielder who can increase the goal threat from midfield for next season. Former stars such as Edgar Davids, Yaya Toure, and Deco are mentioned as the type of “dynamic” player Barca is looking for.

Koeman has admitted in a new interview with Barca TV that he wants more goals from midfielder when talking about Frenkie de Jong, as reported by Marca. He explained, “He has improved going forward and we will keep working for him to get even better. Like all the midfielders, he should aim to score between three and six goals.”

Meanwhile, Polo also adds that Barcelona has looked at Chelsea’s recent Champions League triumph and believes the team lacks the “advanced pressure” and “level of intensity” that brought Thomas Tuchel’s side European glory.

The club is struggling financially and needs to cut the wage bill dramatically to comply with La Liga’s salary cap but will still “work tirelessly” to try and incoporate another midfielder either in a swap deal or “for a very low price.”

Renato Sanches ‘Offered’ to Barcelona

One player who has been offered to Barcelona at a low cost is Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches. Agent Jorge Mendes has offered the 23-year-old to the Catalan giants on an initial loan, according to Jordi Batalla at Mundo Deportivo.

Sanches would fit the profile of a dynamic midfielder at a low price, but the report states that Barca is not too keen on the youngster and a move to the Camp Nou currently is unlikely.

Santi Gimenez at AS reports that Sanches has prompted “internal debate” at Barcelona. Some in the club’s hierachy have deemed the midfielder to be a “great market opportunity,” while others “are suspicious of his performance when he has been in highly competitive teams.”

Sanches started off at Benfica before securing a big-money move to Bayern Munich. However, the youngster struggled with the Bavarian giants and was shipped out to Swansea City on loan before joining Lille.

Barca’s Other Options?

Sanches is not the only midfielder being linked with a move to Barca. There has been speculation the Catalans could move for Atletico’s Saul Niguez in a swap deal with Antoine Griezmann.

However, Barca appears to have ruled such a transfer out. According to Xavi Hernandez Navarro at Ara, the Catalans have given up on the idea because they do not think it is a good deal as Griezmann has a higher market value that Saul.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek also continues to be linked with a Camp Nou move. The Dutchman only joined the Red Devils in summer 2020 but struggled to make an impact in his first season.

Gabriel Sans at Mundo Deportivo reports the midfielder could arrive at Barcelona on loan, while there’s also a possibility that Barca could also try and use Samuel Umtiti as part of any transfer.

