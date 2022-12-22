Barcelona’s Ansu Fati ‘Eternally Grateful’ for Messi Gesture

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati has revealed how much a small gesture from club legend Lionel Messi meant to him after he made his debut for the Catalan giants back in 2019.

Fati first appeared for Barcelona against Real Betis in La Liga aged just 16 years, 9 months and 25 days. After the game Messi congratulated the youngster and then put a photograph of the pair hugging on social media that quickly went viral.

Lionel Messi hugged 16-year-old Ansu Fati after he became the youngest player to start for Barcelona since 1941 👑 pic.twitter.com/XQF0iBUFyA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 26, 2019

Fati told France Football in December 2022 how Messi actually waited for him to come off the pitch before embracing him and how surprised he was to see his captain.

“After my debut match against Betis Sevilla, Leo Messi waited for us in the dressing room to congratulate us on the victory. When I arrived, to my surprise, he took me in his arms!” he explained. “The team photographer took a picture of both of them and then Leo put it on his Instagram. With all the followers he has, of course, a lot of people liked the image and he started following me. After that, I got millions of notifications on my phone, it was crazy.”

Fati ‘Eternally Grateful’ to Messi

The Barcelona youngster also went on to explain that he will never forget Messi’s gesture and how it helped to motivate him for the future.

“I will never forget this gesture, I will be eternally grateful to him for it. For a player of his size to do this is something very important to me. I keep the photo preciously at home, forever,” he said. “I remember Ronaldinho supported him a bit the same way in the early days of him. He did the same thing with me. This was a real source of additional motivation for me.”

Fati went on to score his first goal for the club just six days after his debut. The attacker struck against Osasuna, becoming Barca’s youngest ever La Liga goalscorer in the process.

Jordi Alba Helped Fati

Messi was not the only senior player who helped Fati in his early days in the first team. The 20-year-old also revealed that left-back Jordi Alba helped him relax before he made his debut.

“That week, I didn’t sleep much, I was super stressed. I had been dreaming of this moment for years and it was all coming true so quickly! I had imagined many times playing at the Camp Nou and scoring a goal in this stadium,” he added. “In the tunnel, before the warm-up against Betis on 25 August 2019, Jordi Alba grabbed me by the shoulder so that we could enter the pitch together. Having a player like him to support you at that moment is great. I was nervous, but he helped me relax.”

Fati has gone to make 78 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 22 goals along the way, and inheriting Messi’s famous No. 10 shirt after the legend left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

