Barcelona ‘Ideal Club’ For World Cup Breakout Star, Says Coach

Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been one of the breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup which has inevitably brought speculation about his future and rumors of a possible move to Barcelona.

The Morocco international has now been told that that a move to the Catalan giants would be perfect for him if he does decide to leave Ligue 1 side Angers after his heroics in Qatar.

“For me, it is the ideal club for him. His game is adapted to the Spanish division,” former coach Frédéric Reculeau told Eurosport. “Could he make it in other championships? Yes, but I would have more doubts because of the physical challenge. Either way, I see him more at Barcelona than elsewhere. The more he plays in a team with high potential, the more his talent will be apparent.”

The 22-year-old is thought to have caught Barcelona’s eye in Qatar and emerged as a “low cost” option to replace captain Sergio Busquets, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barca could try to make a move for the youngster if finances allow.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ounahi On The Move?

Ounahi remains at the World Cup with Morocco and will take on France in the semi-finals of the tournament on Wednesday. However, his club side have already acknowledged they face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder.

President Said Chabane has said the club will struggle to keep hold of the Moroccan if he does decide to look for a new club after his impressive displays for the national team in Qatar, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“We are preparing for everything, we had a meeting this afternoon with the coach and the sports coordinator to try to consider all the possible scenarios and not end up in the mud if it happens,” he said. “You know well you cannot stop a player if they want to leave.”

Ounahia has been a virtual ever-present for Angers this season. The team are currently bottom of the table and face a battle to stay in the French top flight in the second half of the campaign.

Luis Enrique Praises Ounahi

Morocco have been the surprise team of the World Cup so far, becoming the first African team to reach the last four of a World Cup. The Atlas Lions have beaten Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages and have only conceded one goal so far.

Ounahi came up against Barcelona midfielders Pedri, Gavi, and Sergio Busquets in the win over Spain and impressed coach Luis Enrique with his performance against La Roja, as reported by Reuters.

“Which opposing player impressed me? I was pleasantly surprised by number 8. I no longer remember his name, I’m sorry about that,” he said after seeing his team dumped out of the tournament.

Ounahi is certainly making a name for himself with the Morocco team and will surely not lack for suitors when the January transfer window. Yet whether Barcelona will be one of the teams to come calling remains to be seen.

READ NEXT: Barca Star To Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report