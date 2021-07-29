Barcelona Issues Strong Reponse To Interest in Pedri: Report

Barcelona has reportedly received a call from a top club to ask about the possibility of signing Pedri this summer but were quick to make it clear the teenager is not for sale.

Journalist Gerard Romero reports the Catalans were contacted by one of Europe’s big clubs “this week” to ask about the Spain international. The response from the Catalans was swift and crystal clear, “Pedri is untouchable.”

The youngster only moved to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2020 from Las Palmas but quickly became a regular fixture in the starting XI under Ronald Koeman, playing an incredible 52 games in all competitions for the Catalan giants in 2020-21.

Pedri has since gone on to play an important role for his country. The midfielder was a regular in Spain’s run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020. He was also named the Young Player of the Tournament by UEFA.

The Barcelona teenager is currently with the Spain Under-23 squad at the Tokyo Olympics. The squad has made it safely through the group stages and will play Ivory Coast next for a place in the semi-finals.

Bayern Munich Keen on Pedri?

There is no word on which team was interested in Pedri but the midfielder has reportedly attracted interest from Bayern Munich during his brief time at Barcelona.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported the Bavarian giants were willing to pay Barca €45 million for Pedri after beating the Catalan giants 8-2 in the Champions League in 2020, as reported by Diario AS. Pedri was only valued at around €15m at the time but Barca still turned the offer down.

Barca’s current financial problems have been well documented but the club is planning on offering Pedri a new deal. The club wants to offer a “new, improved contract” once the financial situation has improved, according to Romano.

Pedri Losing Track Of Games

Pedri’s incredible rise means he has had an intense schedule this year and has played 70 games for club and country in the last 11 months. The midfielder has been asked about his schedule while at the Olympics and appears to have lost track of how often he’s featured, according to Rob Harris at the AP.

He told reporters after Spain’s group stage win over Argentina, “I think it’s a very high figure. I don’t really count them. I don’t treat it like a job. It’s fun playing football.”

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman admitted he was not keen for Pedri to fly out to the Olympics, as reported by Marca. “Pedri has played a lot. We should give him as much rest as he needs during the summer. As Guardiola said, to play two important tournaments in the summer is too much, but we can’t do anything about it.”

There’s no doubt it’s been an exhausting 12 months for Pedri since arriving at Barcelona, and it remains to be seen if he will be granted a rest before joining up with his teammates at the Camp Nou ahead of the new season.

