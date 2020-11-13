Barcelona’s January Transfer Plans Thrown Into Disarray

Barcelona look set for more chaos in the upcoming January transfer window with the club’s presidential elections not due to take place until one week before the window closes.

According to Samuel Marsden at ESPN, the elections are expected to be held on January 24, giving the new president less than a week to oversee transfers both in and out of the club.

Looking like election for new Barca president will be on Jan. 24, 88 days after Bartomeu’s resignation. Had to be held within 90 days. Disgrace imo that they’ve not called them earlier — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) November 12, 2020

It’s also worth noting that players who are out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season, including Lionel Messi, are free to negotiate with other clubs from the turn of the year.

Barcelona need to elect a new president to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu who resigned in October after supporters organized a vote of no confidence against the 57-year-old. Carles Tusquets has been announced as the interim president until the election takes place.

Barca Must Sell Before They Buy

Tusquets has advised that Barca should sell before they buy in the January window but also admitted that the new board would be free to take a different approach once installed at the Camp Nou, as reported by the club’s official website.

I feel we should only make a move if a player can come at zero cost. Or if a player is sold in the transfer window, then we could buy. But all these decisions can be reversed by the next presidency. If the new Board wants to go back on everything we decided, then they are free to do so.

Manager Ronald Koeman has told Mundo Deportivo that he wants to bring in new players to strengthen his squad but does not know if it will be possible in the current financial climate

With [technical secretary] Ramon Planes we always talk about the future, who we can sign and where we need more, but knowing the club’s financial situation you can’t ask for much. If there are possibilities, we will try to find signings, yes.

Barca’s two priorities are Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Lyon forward Memphis Depay. Yet both players are out of contract at the end of the season which means they will be free agents if Barca are willing to wait six months.

Who Could Leave?

The Catalan giants could also sell players in January even if they opt not to add to their squad. Koeman already has six players on his ‘blacklist’ who are struggling for game time in 2020-21.

Players such as Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti, and Martin Braithwaite could be sold if acceptable offers arrive, while youngster Riqui Puig and Carles Alena are more likely to leave on loan if they do depart.

It’s not clear if Barca will make changes to the playing squad before the elections take place or if they will wait until after a new president has been appointed. But what is certain is that the winner of January’s election will have precious little time to do business.

