Koeman Baffled by Barcelona Defending After Cadiz Defeat

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman admitted he was baffled by his team’s performance and defending in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at newly-promoted Cadiz.

The Catalan giants went behind after just eight minutes from a corner when Álvaro Giménez pounced at the far post to net from close range after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had been forced into a diving save from his own defender Oscar Mingueza.

Barca managed to tie the game up at 1-1 in the second half but lost after a dreadful mix-up in defense involving Jordi Alba, center-back Clement Lenglet, and Ter Stegen.

Substitute Alvaro Negredo took full advantage to slide home the winner from close range and secure a first home win in La Liga for Cadiz since 2006.

The visitors pressed hard for an equalizer in the closing stages but could not find another goal and slipped to their fourth La Liga defeat of the season at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza.

Koeman Can’t Explain Dismal Defending

Koeman did his best to try and explain his team’s performance after the match, as reported by Marca.

The defeat is difficult to explain. We’ve come here after some good games, but the first half wasn’t good. We were better in the second half, but the way in which we lost was incredible. We lost due to an unexpected mistake that you cannot make. It came from not being focused. The attitude wasn’t good tonight, and not just from the defenders. It’s very hard to explain some of the goals that we’ve conceded. I think it might be because of a lack of concentration. We lack aggression without the ball. That might be why we concede. It’s not easy to explain that second goal.

The Catalan giants had been on a strong run of form and full of confidence heading into the game after comfortable wins over Dynamo Kiev, Osasuna, and Ferencvaros. Yet Saturday’s loss leaves them now 12 points off the top of the table in La Liga.

Barca’s Worst Start in Over 30 Years

Indeed Barca have just 14 points from their opening 10 games which makes it their worst start to a campaign for over 30 years.

14 – Barcelona have earned just 14 points in their opening 10 LaLiga games this season, their lowest tally at this stage since 1987/88 season (13, three points per win), the previous campaign to Johan Cruyff arrival Barcelona as manager. History. pic.twitter.com/gphAEr5EEg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 5, 2020

Koeman admitted after the full-time whistle that his team’s latest defeat was a massive blow to their hopes of regaining the league title.

It’s a giant step backwards in our chances of fighting for LaLiga. It’s disappointing, but we have to accept it. A gap of 12 points to a team as strong as Atletico Madrid is a lot. There are still a lot of games to play but if we don’t improve our attitude and our ups and downs away from home, we can’t say any more.

Leaders Atletico sit two points clear of Real Sociedad with a game in hand after a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday. Diego Simeone’s side remain undefeated in La Liga and have also conceded just 2 goals in 10 outings.

The Rojiblancos’ title credentials will be given a stern test next time out when they take on neighbors Real Madrid at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Zinedine Zidane’s men head into the match six points behind their local rivals and having played a game more than Atleti.

