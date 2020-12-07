Barcelona Boss Koeman Fumes After Losing Dembele to Injury

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been left angered after losing Ousmane Dembele to injury. The Frenchman has been ruled out with a hamstring problem after picking up the injury during Saturday’s La Liga defeat to Cadiz.

Koeman was asked for an update on Dembele’s current status during a news conference on Monday and made it clear he felt his team’s hectic fixture list was to blame for the injury.

It’s a big shame to lose another player to injury. He felt something in the second half, but he thought it was nothing and continued playing. It is a pity, he’ll be out for a little while. It’s a step backwards, he was doing well and we know his past with injuries so now he needs to recover and come back well. It’s another reason why I complain about the scheduling. I think we are going to lose more players to injury. I don’t understand the schedules of our matches. We always play at 9pm. If you have to play Tuesday night, you have to think about the time of the match before for the good of the players of the Spanish teams. We got home at 4.30 in the morning and then they play two days later. I say this to defend my players.

Dembele joins an injury list that already includes Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, and Samuel Umtiti. The 23-year-old is expected to be sidelined for a least two weeks, according to Javier Miguel at AS.

Juventus Up Next for Barcelona

The first game Dembele will miss is Tuesday’s final Champions League group match at home to Juventus. Barca head into the fixture on top of Group G after five straight wins and will be hoping to seal top spot.

The absence of Dembele means Koeman has decisions to make in attack, and the Dutch coach hinted that he is yet to decide his starting XI for the visit of the Serie A champions to the Camp Nou.

We are missing important players like Ansu, Dembele, two players who can play on the wing and have the speed. We need to find the best thing for the team in terms of the tactics but also in terms of who’s fresh and how ready they are. We need to put together a strong team because we want to finish top of the group.

Barca ran out 2-0 winners over Juventus in the reverse fixture in Turin. Goals by Lionel Messi and Dembele secured a convincing win for Koeman’s men which put them in charge of the group.

Who Will Replace Dembele?

Barcelona’s lack of width was an issue in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Cadiz with Dembele only arriving in the second half as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian disappointed in the opening 45 minutes and is not guaranteed a starting spot.

If Koeman does want to add width to his side then it’s likely summer signings Francisco Trincao or Pedri could get the nod. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Martin Braithwaite are available to play in attack.

Koeman will want a response from his side after a shock defeat to Cadiz on Saturday that was a real setback after morale-boosting wins over Ferencvaros, Dynamo Kiev, and Osasuna.

