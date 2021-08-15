Koeman Makes Big Claim As Barcelona Begin Life Without Messi

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman could not hide his excitement after seeing his team start the 2021-22 La Liga season with an impressive 4-2 win over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Catalans were, of course, without Lionel Messi but cruised into a 3-0 lead thanks to a Gerard Pique header and two goals from Martin Braithwaite. Koeman claimed after the match it was the best Barca performance for a very long time, as reported by The Athletic’s Dermot Corrigan.

Koeman: "In the first half hour you saw the best Barca in years… that is the path we want to follow." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) August 15, 2021

Real Sociedad threatened to cause a shock by pulling back two late goals to make it 3-2 before substitute Sergi Roberto secured all three points in stoppage time by tapping home Braithwaite’s cross.

Praise For Braithwaite & Pique

Koeman also took time out to praise his goalscorers after the game. The Dutchman talked up the contribution of Braithwaite, who has been linked with an exit, and explained how impressed he was with the Dane’s performance, as reported by Marca.

“I have always said of him that he is an example of a professional soccer player. Of how he has to live this. He always works for the team,” he said. “He has improved his game. Not only because of the goals. He helps us in many things. He also has speed and always he is very difficult to defend. I am delighted to have players like him.”

Braithwaite’s goals saw the striker write his name into the history books, as shown by Opta.

2 – With his two goals against Real Sociedad, @FCBarcelona's Martin Braithwaite 🇩🇰 is the first Danish player to score a brace in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century. Thrill. pic.twitter.com/kePsDdGJB9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 15, 2021

The Dutchman also highlighted Pique’s leadership qualities. Barca announced before the match the defender had agreed a salary reduction which had allowed the club to register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.

Koeman said, “For me last year, Piqué was also the team leader. Due to injuries he couldn’t play anymore. He has been exemplary for all the Catalans. We try to improve our effectiveness at set pieces. It was a great goal.”

Koeman Explains Absentees

The Barcelona boss also explained his decision to leave Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Alex Collado, and Philippe Coutinho out of his matchday squad. All four players have been rumored to be leaving the club this summer and Koeman offered some insight into his thinking.

“In general, when there are 27 players, I have to leave four out. Each one knows his situation perfectly,” he explained. “I am a coach who always gives opportunities to young people because they are the future of this club. Collado has competition. Today I prefer Demir in that position.”

Sunday’s win gives Barcelona a morale-boosting start to the season after Messi’s departure and will offer supporters hope the team can go on and enjoy a strong campaign without the Argentine.

Another tricky test awaits the Catalan giants next time out at San Mames as Barca head to Athletic on Saturday. The Basques will kick off their 2021-22 La Liga campaign at Elche on Monday before hosting Barca five days later.

