Koeman Must ‘Pass Three Tests’ To Stay On At Barcelona: Report

Ronald Koeman’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain despite president Joan Laporta confirming before the team’s defeat to Atletico Madrid on Sunday the Dutchman would be staying on.

The Catalan giants went on to suffer their first La Liga defeat of the season at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday which means more questions are being asked of Koeman and whether he can turn the team’s fortunes around.

Laporta has been unable to find a replacement so far for Koeman but that does not mean he is guaranteed to stay on for the rest of the season, according to Luis F. Rojo at Marca.

The coach “will be in the dugout” for Barcelona’s next three games against Valencia, Dynamo Kiev, and Real Madrid but must pass “these three tests” if he is to stay on as coach.

If Koeman fails to get maximum points from Barcelona’s next three fixtures after the international break then “everything will be up in the air once again” and Laporta’s patience may finally run out.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Crucial Clasico Coming Up For Koeman

The first test Koeman must pass is against Valencia, a club he knows well having managed Los Che briefly during the 2007-08 season. The Dutchman won the Copa del Rey in his brief stay at Mestalla but was sacked after just five months in the job.

Valencia are still adjusting to life under new coach José Bordalás but certainly won’t be pushovers when they visit the Camp Nou on October 17. Los Che will also head to Barca needing a victory after going four games without a win in La Liga.

Real Madrid also visit the Camp Nou in October which could prove the end for Koeman unless he can see off Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will arrive after shock defeats to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League and Espanyol in La Liga.

Yet Koeman has a poor record in big games since taking over as Barcelona manager. The coach has failed to beat either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid and failure to get three points could mean he doesn’t get another chance.

Barca Need Champions League Win

There’s also a Champions League test for Koeman to pass with a game against Dynamo Kiev which offers Barca the chance to pick up their first points of their European campaig after successive 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

The results have left Barca bottom of Group E, but home and away fixtures against the Ukrainian champions provide an opportunity for the Catalan giants to boost their chances of qualification to the knockout round.

The two sides actually met in last season’s competition with Barca winning both group stage fixtures against Dynamo Kiev. The Catalans enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 victory in Ukraine and ran out 2-1 winners at the Camp Nou.

Winning all three games is a tall order Koeman, although he will be boosted by the return of some key players from injury after the international break.

Pedri and Jordi Alba will be able to return, while Ansu Fati should be 100 per cent fit, according to Diario Sport. Sergio Aguero is also expected to finally make his debut after recovering from a calf injury picked up in pre-season.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Players Riled By Koeman Decision: Report