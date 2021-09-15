Laporta Sends Message To Barcelona Fans After UCL Loss [WATCH]

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent a video message to supporters after the club’s demoralizing 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou on Tuesday, September 14.

The 59-year-old has urged supporters to be patient and trust the club’s management to turn things around after a chaotic summer at the club that saw key players such as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leave.

“Hello Culers, I am as disappointed and upset as all of you are. I need to tell you that what is happening is one of the situations that we expected,” he said in video message on Twitter. “And I ask you for your patience and that you continue supporting our team I also for your trust in us, the people who are managing the club. We need your trust and time and do know that that we will solve this situation. Thank you very much and Visca el Barca.”

Barcelona has begun the new 2021-22 season with two wins and a draw in La Liga but were soundly beaten by Bayern in the team’s opening group-stage fixture in Europe’s top competition.

Laporta Meets With Barca Chiefs After Bayern Tie

Laporta reportedly held a meeting with vice president Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany at the Camp Nou after Tuesday’s defeat. The meeting lasted for two hours and saw the trio analyze the game, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Roger Torello.

The report adds coach Ronald Koeman continues to have Laporta’s full confidence and the president appreciates the Dutchman’s willingness to trust in youth after seeing Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and Yusuf Demir all feature against Bayern.

Although it was a disappointing result for Bayern, the club’s hierachy is also aware that the Catalan giants are missing a host of key players currently. Attackers including Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, and Sergio Aguero are all currently sidelined.

The club therefore believes taking “drastic action” now would be “hasty” and will reserve judgement on the squad until Koeman has a full roster of player from which to choose from.

Koeman Set For ‘Decisive’ Fixtures

Koeman is now set for a “decisive” run of fixtures that could determine whether he stays on as head coach, according to Catalunya Radio. The Catalan giants play three games in seven days, against Granada, Cadiz, and Levante, and will be expected to win all three.

The defeat to Bayern “has raised doubts” about the Dutchman’s future, and a reaction from the team is expected when the team returns to domestic again.

Koeman’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and he has already made it clear in an interview with Diario Sport that he wants to stay on. He explained, “Yes, of course, I am open to renewal. I am very excited to continue as Barca coach for many years, despite the difficult moments at the club today.”

Yet the Dutchman will know performances will have to improve significantly if he is to extend his stay at the Camp Nou past the end of the current campaign.

