Barcelona Legend Puyol Sends Lewandowski Message After Double

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol made it clear just how much he’s enjoying seeing Robert Lewandowski playing for the Catalan giants after the striker scored twice in a 4-0 win against Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 28.

Puyol took to Twitter during the game with a very simple message to the Poland international after seeing him bag a brace.

Lewandowski opened the scoring after just 24 minutes, stretched to convert a tempting cross in from fellow summer signing Raphinha. Teenage midfielder Pedri made it 2-0 before half-time before Lewandowski scored again in the second half with a backheel.

The Poland international was named man of the match after the win and very nearly ended the game with a hat-trick. Lewandowski hit the woodwork in stoppage time, although Sergi Roberto was on hand to net the rebound and make it 4-0 to the hosts.

Lewandowski Already Making History

Lewandowski’s goals were his first in La Liga at the Camp Nou after drawing a blank in the team’s opening home game of the season against Rayo Vallecano. His goals also saw the Pole make history.

The former Bayern Munich man has beaten Barca team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to become the oldest player to score three goals in his first three La Liga matches, as shown by Opta.

1 – At 34 years and 7 days, Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱 is the oldest player to score three goals in his first three LaLiga games in the 21st century, beating current teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦's record from last season (32 and 247). Experience. pic.twitter.com/3phNXwnYUS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Lewandowski’s second goal means he is the first player to score four goals in his first three LaLiga games since Radamel Falcao in 2011, according to Opta. He’s also the first player to achieve the feat for Barcelona in the 21st century.

Kounde & Xavi Praise Lewandowski

Both Barcelona coach Xavi and new signing Jules Kounde had praise for Lewandowski after the match. Kounde made his first competitive start for the Catalans after finally being registered with La Liga.

The Frenchman admitted after the game he is not surprised to see Lewandowski banging the goals in for Barcelona, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s a top striker, we know what we’ve signed, he’s one of the best in the world, he plays well and scores goals,” said the center-back.

Meanwhile, Xavi described the Poland international as “spectacular” after the win at the Camp Nou, as reported by Marca.

“I would also highlight the goals, the perfect timing to receive the ball, his movements, how he protects the ball… He is an extraordinary player. Spectacular,” he said. “He is a natural leader. It is wonderful to have him. A blessing. He is an example, a born worker. He has humility. He works for the team. He helps the coaching staff. He makes a difference. He feels comfortable. He talks to the youngsters.”

Lewandowski is already looking a superb signing for Barcelona after four goals in his first three La Liga matches. Some questions were raised about the wisdom of Barca splashing out €50 million on a 33-year-old but Barca won’t care if he continues his fine goalscoring form throughout the season.

