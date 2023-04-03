‘Get Out of That Club’ – Barcelona Legend Told To Make Summer Move

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has been told to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window when his current contract with the Ligue 1 side expires.

Former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged Messi to quit the club after being whistled by some sections of the support before PSG’s defeat to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, April 2.

Petit spoke to RMC Sport about Messi and was scathing of his evaluation of how the World Cup winner has been treated during his time at the Parc des Princes.

“When I see the whistles, it’s an insult to football. I know that today there is only a pack of dogs that only think of slobbering Neymar and Messi. If I have one piece of advice to give to Messi: get out of this club!” he said. “This club is not a football club. It’s a pre-retirement club, even for 20-year-old players. No player has progressed since he has been at PSG, is that Messi’s fault? He’s a maestro with a wand, he needs to have players around him who make the effort.”

Messi stunned the football world when he left Barcelona in 2021 and headed to Paris on a free transfer. Yet his time at PSG appears to be coming to an end with the forward having so far failed to commit his future to the club.

Barcelona Confirm Messi Talks

Meanwhile, Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona. Vice-president Rafa Yuste has admitted the club have been in touch with the Argentine regarding a potential move back to the Camp Nou, as reported by Marca.

“I would love for him to return because of what he could represent, not only on a sporting level. These kinds of nice stories deserve happy endings,” he said. “We are in contact with them. When you are in love and you break up with someone, you always want to stay in love. Even if you lose contact. We will always be in love with him and he will always be in love with Barcelona and the city.”

Yet financial issues may make bringing Messi back difficult. However, the club are talking to “important sponsors” in a bid to try and fund a potential transfer for the Argentina international, as reported by Gerard Romero.

