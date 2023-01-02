WATCH: Barcelona Striker Lewandowski Shows Off His Dance Moves

Robert Lewandowski has enjoyed himself since moving to Barcelona in the summer, helping to fire his new team to the top of the table in La Liga and also becoming the division’s top scorer in the process.

The Poland international also seems to have been enjoying himself off the pitch too. Lewandowski has been captured showing off some dance moves during recent New Year celebrations.

#FCB 🔵🔴 😍 ¿Tiene algún defecto? 🕺 Lewandowski demostró que también sabe bailar en la fiesta de Año Nuevo ¡No te lo pierdas! pic.twitter.com/oIitWuPdW9 — Diario SPORT (@sport) January 2, 2023

Lewandowski spent New Year’s Eve with team-mates Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, and Andreas Christensen in Barcelona, as shown by Relevo’s Albert Roge.

Lewandowski, Christensen, Sergi Roberto y Frenkie de Jong celebraron juntos la llegada del 2023 #fcblive pic.twitter.com/IxPTaL1dCB — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) January 1, 2023

The players celebrated after playing in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Espanyol in the team’s first game since the World Cup. The draw was enough to keep Barcelona top of the table heading into 2023, but their two-point lead over Real Madrid has been wiped out.

Lewandowski was not on target during the match but remains in control of the race for the Pichichi. The striker has 13 goals in 15 league games and is five ahead of nearest challenger Borja Iglesias.

Lewandowski Makes Surprise Appearance

Lewandowski made a surprise appearance against Espanyol. The striker had been expected to sit out the game after being hit with a three-match suspension for his red card against Osasuna.

The former Bayern Munich man picked up two yellow cards in the man and received a one-match sanction for his sending off. However, he received a further two-match ban for a gesture he made as he walked from the pitch.

The striker had complained about the severity of the sanction and insisted the gesture was aimed at coach Xavi and not the match official. He was then offered a surprising and last-minute reprieve.

Barcelona confirmed ahead of the match that the veteran would be allowed to play after the dispute settlement court in Madrid “issued a precautionary measure” against the suspension.

Lewandowski went on to feature much to the frustration of Espanyol. The local rivals hit out about the decision before the game and have since issued a formal complaint to the RFEF.

What Happens Next?

Barcelona still do not know if Lewandowski will be eligible to play in their next La Liga match against Atletico on Sunday, January 8. Xavi spoke about the confusion at the club before the fixture against Espanyol at a press conference.

“They told us that in 2-3 days the referees’ committte can also react to the suspension. We don’t really know when we will have Robert available or not,” he told reporters. “The game was played in November so we should know. We have been training in a different way. I’m happy to have him in the squad but the organisation hasn’t been good. We know tomorrow he can play but we don’t really know after that.”

Lewandowski and Barcelona must therefore wait to see if he will be eligibleagainst Atleti or be forced back onto the sidelines. The striker is able to play in the team’s next game, a Copa del Rey clash against Intercity on Wednesday, Janaury 4,

