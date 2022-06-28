Barcelona Make Key Decision on Lewandowski Transfer: Report

Robert Lewandowski’s future remains uncertain ahead of start of the 2022-23 season with speculation continuing that the Poland international will secure a move to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have now made a key decision with regards the 33-year-old and how much they are willing to pay to secure his services. Barcelona are set to make a final offer of €40 million plus variables which is far below Bayern’s current asking price of €75m, as reported by Diario Sport.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs will be able to agree a fee, but Barcelona are refusing to go any higher because of “the player’s age and because he only has one year left on his contract.” Lewandowski will turn 34 in August and is clearly heading towards the end of his career even though he’s shown few signs of slowing down so far.

The Catalans giants remain optimistic they can land Lewandowski even though they consider Bayern’s current valuation “unreasonable.” Barca are also aware that such a transfer “will not be easy or imminent.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kluivert Sends Barcelona Lewandowski Warning

Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert has warned the Catalans not to overspend when it comes to Lewandowski. The Dutchman told Cadena SER that they must take the Poland international’s age into consideration.

“He is a very good player, with impressive characteristics,” said Kluivert. “He is almost 34 years old. You have to look very hard at his age.”

Kluivert’s concerns are valid but there is still no denying Lewandowski is a fearsome striker. The veteran notched 50 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich in 2021-22 and would virtually guarantee goals if he were to move to Barcelona.

Lewandowski Has Point To Prove?

Lewandowski may also have a point to prove at Barcelona. The striker’s former agent Cezary Kucharski has claimed one of the reasons the Pole wants to move to Barca is to prove he is a better No. 9 than Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, as reported by Marca.

“He wants to prove that he is better than Benzema, it’s another reason [he wants] to go to Barcelona. Lewandowski has no dreams. For him, playing football is a job and he is very professional. Real Madrid and Barcelona are at the same level,” he said. “Barcelona and Lewandowski are going to fight for this signing. I think he’s going to sign for Barcelona, I think it’s possible.”

Barcelona have already discovered it will not be easy to prise Lewandowski away from Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants are understandably reluctant to lose one of their greatest ever players despite having already dipped into the transfer market by bringing in Sadio Mane.

However, Lewandowki has made it crystal clear he wants to move on this summer which should help Barca’s cause. Bayern could also lose out on a large transfer fee if Lewandowski does stay and then proceeds to walk away on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2023.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Fear Ansu Fati Has Made ‘A Big Mistake:’ Report