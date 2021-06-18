Agent Confirms Messi Wanted Midfielder At Barcelona

Lionel Messi was “really keen” on Barcelona bringing Georginio Wijnaldum to the Camp Nou on a free transfer, according to the midfielder’s agent Humphry Nijman.

Wijnaldum was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but ended up joining French side Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer instead. The Netherlands international has signed a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 side.

Nijman discussed Wijnaldum’s transfer with journalist Fabrizio Romano on the ‘Here We Go’ podcast and admitted that Messi had wanted the Dutchman at the Camp Nou.

He told Romano, “It was a very big compliment of course that Lionel Messi was outspoken about it and was really keen on letting Barcelona bring in Georginio. Gini saw it as a very, very big compliment.”

Nijman also admitted that talks had taken place with Barcelona and that coach Ronald Koeman had also wanted Wijnaldum to join.

“From Barcelona we knew of course before that the manager Mr Koeman would like to bring Gini to Barca and that they worked together with the Dutch national team and that was quite successful,” he explained. “With Barca we had some talks and initially it all looked very good and we tried to reach an agreement there but meanwhile PSG kept telling us interest was quite serious. When both offers came on the table then, at a certain point, you have to make a choice.”

Koeman Discusses Missing Out On Wijnaldum

Koeman has also spoken out after seeing Wijnaldum choose PSG over Barcelona. The two men previously worked together with the Netherlands national team and so know each other well.

The Barcelona boss said his team had not been decisive enough and feels that was the main reason PSG managed to secure the 30-year-old’s signature, as reported by Diario Sport.

“It’s a pity because he was a good player, and many clubs wanted him,” he said. “I think we lacked a bit of convincing on our part which could have been decisive, in the end PSG overtook us.”

Wijnaldum has talked about his transfer and has dismissed suggestions he was motivated mainly by money, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

“I see the media talking only about the salary, but it’s not true,” he said. “PSG was simply faster. They told me about their project and I liked it. I felt appreciated. And so I told Ronald Koeman too. I admit that at PSG I will make more money, but that is not the only reason.”

Wijnaldum Hints at Memphis Move

Barcelona may have missed out on Wijnaldum but are still expected to land his Netherlands teammate Memphis Depay. The two players featured for the national team in a 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday at Euro 2020.

Wijnaldum hinted at a Barcelona move for Depay at a post-match press conference as reported by Diario Sport. Depay whispered in the midfielder’s ear at one point and Wijnaldum was asked what his teammate had said.

“What did he tell you?” asked a reporter to which Wijnaldum replied with a smile. “I do not know, I didn’t understood. He must have spoken in Spanish.”

Depay confirmed before the game he wants to play for Koeman again and, when asked about the speculation said, “there will be news soon,” as reported by Marca.

