Messi’s Sons Celebrate Copa America Quarter-Final Win [LOOK]

Lionel Messi’s three sons celebrated the Barcelona legend’s latest masterclass in helping Argentina into the semi-finals of the Copa America on Saturday.

The 34-year-old scored and picked up two assists as Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 in the quarter-finals to set up a date with Colombia.

Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo shared a picture of Messi’s children celebrating the victory on Instagram with the caption, “We love you Daddy!!!”

The family then managed to speak to a visibly delighted Messi after the match, as shown by reporter Roy Nemer.

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, posted this on her Instagram story after the Argentina win. pic.twitter.com/t6PkbnYXcN — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 4, 2021

Messi will now continue his quest to pick up a first senior trophy with Argentina on Tuesday against Colombia. The winners of the match will go on to play either Peru or Brazil in the final.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Messi Talks Argentina Win

There’s no doubt that Messi has been inspirational once again for Argentina at the Copa America with four goals and four assists so far in the tournament. His latest goal was another fabulous free-kick.

Messi spoke to reporters after the match and admitted it had been a tough game despite the comfortable scoreline, as reported by Mundo Albiceleste.

“It was a very difficult match, we knew about the difficulty of the opponent. It was hard fought until we got the goal, then it got more tangled. The important thing is that we took one more step,” he said. “We tried to play, at times we couldn’t, the pitch didn’t help much. We played a very important match. One of our objectives was to be among the top four best teams. Now we have to rest because there is little time until our next game.”

The forward picked up his fourth man of the match award in five games after the win against Ecuador and has now contributed to eight of the team’s 10 goals at the competition.

Yet Messi, in typically humble style, admitted after the game that he’s not interested in individual accolades but purely on helping the team win. He said, “I have always said: The individual awards are secondary, we are here for something else. I want to congratulate the group for the work they have been doing, it has been several days that we are away from our families. We have an objective and we are thinking about it.”

More Praise For Messi

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni once again praised Messi after the match and and is hopeful the 34-year-old can continue to play for some time yet, as reported by BeSoccer.

“Leo’s game, I honestly don’t know if he’s going to get tired of being praised every day,” he said. “The best thing that can happen for us football lovers is that the stars play until any age they can and we enjoy it. Messi is enjoyed even by opponents when they play against him. We are talking about the best player of all time. It is difficult for a player to be at his level. Neymar may at some point be a similar player but because of what he has done, is doing and will continue to do, we must remember him for who he is.”

Messi’s performances at the Copa America mean the forward remains on course to lift a first trophy with Argentina which could also lead to a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or trophy.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Confirms Loan Move For Francisco Trincao