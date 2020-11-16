Misfiring Barcelona Striker Responds to Exit Rumors

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has addressed speculation over his future at the Camp Nou and has insisted he’s not worried by rumors that suggest he could be sold in January.

The Denmark international has only managed one goal for the Catalan giants since arriving on an emergency transfer from Leganes in February. The striker is one of four players cash-strapped Barca want to sell in the next transfer window, according to Sport.

Braithwaite told Danish media outlet Bold that he is not interested in transfer rumors and feels that everything is “going well” at Barcelona, as reported by Sport.

I do not follow the news at all, because I live my life and I know how this is going, although of course I hear things, but I do not pay attention to the rumors. Barça is a huge club and many things are written because the newspapers know that anything they publish about Barça generates a lot of attention. Many things are happening, but I only look at what I can control. I play football and I can’t do anything about anything else. When I wake up in the morning, I just think about playing football. I am where I always dreamed of and you can only improve if you are here. Also, I am happy because I am in a fantastic moment of my life and I feel that everything is going well and I can continue to grow as a player. I am calm and happy with this challenge.

The 29-year-old may be happy at Barcelona but he can’t be too impressed with the lack of game time he’s received this season. The striker is yet to start a match under Ronald Koeman and has only managed 38 minutes of action in five substitute appearances.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona Attack Struggling for Goals

It’s no secret that Barcelona’s attack has not been as prolific as usual in the early weeks of the campaign. Braithwaite has yet to open his account for 2020-21, Antoine Griezmann has only scored twice, while five of captain Lionel Messi’s six goals have come from the penalty spot.

Teenager Ansu Fati and Brazilian Philippe Coutinho had both started the season well but have been hit by injury. Fati is out for four months after undergoing knee surgery, while Coutinho is expected to return from a hamstring problem against Atletico, as reported by AS.

Manager Ronald Koeman has been critical of Griezmann’s finishing this season and admitted after the draw against Alaves that his team needs to score more goals, as reported by Goal.

I’m worried by our performance in attack. It’s not an attitude problem, nor concentration, but it’s a question of being more assured in front of goal. It happened to us against Juventus and today as well. Furthermore, we gifted Alaves their goal. But if we create that many chances, we can’t miss so many. If you create chances and you only score one, it’s not good.

Fati’s injury comes as a bad time for Barcelona and could mean more game time for Braithwaite in the next few months. Yet the Catalan giants are also keen to raise funds by offloading players, meaning Braithwaite could depart if an acceptable offer arrives.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Sends Classy Retirement Message to Mascherano