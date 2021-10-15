Barcelona Offer Update on Futures of Dembele & Sergi Roberto

Barcelona offered updates on the futures of Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele on Friday with both players out of contract at the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Director Mateu Alemany said at a news conference to announce Pedri’s new contract that both deals are being worked on but admitted negotiations are difficult because of the club’s financial problems, as reported by Mundo Deportivo’s Angel Perez.

“I am not really in favor of counting things day by day. I understand that it is your job to know how everything is going but our job is to take it with discretion and talk,” he said. “Each player knows the will of the club and the situation. We have been talking to some for a long time. The situation is not easy. It is very complicated, situations that in other times would have been resolved easily are not so and the players have to understand it. The balance is complicated now. “

Alemany added that he believes both players do want to stay at the Camp Nou and continue their careers at the club but hinted negotiations still have some way to go before being concluded.

“We have the feeling that all cases want to continue at Barça but now we have to adjust salaries and situations due to the state of the club,” he added. “It must be understood that the processes are a little longer and more difficult than other times.”

Barcelona Fear Dembele Could Leave For Free

Barcelona are thought to be concerned they could lose Dembele on a free transfer at the end of the season. Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN report the club are worried Dembele’s agent is trying to drum up interest from Premier League clubs.

It’s thought the French forward has indicated he wants to stay at the Camp Nou but his representative has made negotiations difficult and would also “receive a considerable signing bonus” if Dembele left for free in the summer.

The 24-year-old will be free to negotiate with other clubs from January 1, and the report adds that Dembele “could find himself confined to the stands for the rest of the season” if he does not renew.

Sergi Roberto Contract Talks Stall

Sergi Roberto could follow Dembele out of the Camp Nou as his contract negotiations with Barcelona have stalled and there is no date for when talks may restart, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The 29-year-old is a product of the club’s famous La Masia academy and has spent his entire career at Barcelona, but it’s not ruled out he may be forced to leave if the club can’t find an agreement.

Roberto is regularly used at either right-back or in midfield but is not a guaranteed starter which will be an important major factor when it comes to contract negotiations. The versatile star may be one of the club’s four captains for the 2021-22 season but could still be deemed surplus to requirements.

