Barcelona Offered Former Juventus & Bayern Striker: Report

Barcelona has reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid striker Mario Mandzukic.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after ending a short-term contract with Serie A side AC Milan but Barca will only move for the Croatian if they can offload players first, according to ESPN’s Elwood White.

Mandzukic managed just 11 appearances with the Rossoneri after joining in January 2021, due to injury, but has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe during his glittering career. The Croatian won the league and Champions League with Bayern and also won four Serie A titles with Juventus.

He will also be remembered for scoring this incredible goal for the Turin giants in the 2016-17 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Not enough people talk about Mario Mandzukic's Champions League final goal against Real Madrid 🤯 (via @ChampionsLeague)pic.twitter.com/O6vqsBa839 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2020

Mandzukic also has 90 international caps was part of the Croatia squad that finished as runners-up to France at the 2018 World Cup.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Koeman Wants Another Attacker

It would be a shock if Barca did bring in Mandzukic, but coach Ronald Koeman did say before the start of the season he wants another attacker before the transfer window closes on August 31.

“If we analyse all the positions of our squad, we have important players out up front – Ansu, Dembele, Aguero, Coutinho – they are four quality players,” he explained. “We have a short list up front and that’s why we are thinking about trying to sign a forward. We have different kinds of profiles. but to have more competition, yes, but it all depends on whether we can sign. If it’s possible we’ll try to sign one player up front.”

Koeman currently have Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, and Antoine Griezmann available, while Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, and Sergio Aguero are all still sidelined with injury.

Koeman Talks Possible Departures

Yet Barca must sell players before bringing in any more new signings. Koeman spoke about the club’s transfer situation after Sunday’s 2-1 La Liga win over Getafe at the Camp Nou, as reported by Marca.

“We have been working together [with the board] for a while and I always try to speak clearly and understand the financial situation of the club. Hopefully we can strengthen our squad because we need to, but if we don’t, we will continue working,” he said. “We will talk about [departures] tomorrow. It is not good for either the coach, the club or the players. Because you should have a future wherever you are. And there are many here who will not have opportunities to play. It is a very complicated situation.”

Speculation on Monday has suggested Emerson Royal could be set to leave Barcelona just months after arriving at the club after a loan spell with Real Betis. According to Tomas Andreu at Diario Sport, Barca has agreed a deal with Tottenham for the Brazilian.

However, Emerson still needs to give his OK and may take some convincing to join the Premier League club, according to Marca. The right-back has told the club he does not want to leave, but Barca sees the deal as “a good opportunity to make money.”

READ NEXT: Koeman Sends Message To Riqui Puig After Barcelona Win