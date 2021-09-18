Barcelona Planning Controversial Kit For 2022-23: Report

Barcelona are reportedly planning a controversial third kit for the 2022-23 season with the colour choice likely to surprise supporters.

Catalan daily newspaper Mundo Deportivo has had access to the designs for next season and have shown off what Barcelona are expected to use as a third kit, as you can see below.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔵🔴 Define con una palabra la tercera camiseta del FC Barcelona para la temporada 2022-2023 🤍 ¿Te gusta?https://t.co/dcVDd7iJ8P pic.twitter.com/CuG2b1i7zu — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 18, 2021

The strip looks predominantly white, the same color as fierce rivals Real Madrid, although the report describes is as “sky gray.” The shirt also features a bold Saint Jordi Cross down the front of the shirt.

Wearing white may come as a surprise to Barcelona fans but it has been used regularly in the club’s past. According to Footy Headlines, the club used white for the team’s shirts and socks from 1899 until 1910.

The color was also used as an away kit from 1910 to 1920, again in the 1950s and during 1978-79. Club legend Johan Cruyff has even been pictured wearing white while playing for Barcelona against Aston Villa in the UEFA Cup.

Johan Cruyff. Camiseta alternativa, del 1/3/1978 en Copa de la Uefa frente al Aston Villa. pic.twitter.com/qp7bPEZqjd — Colección Camisetas FCBarcelona (@coleccionFCB) May 20, 2021

The color has not been used for a Barcelona kit since that time, but it seems like it is set to make a comeback next season under president Joan Laporta.

Home & Away Kits Also Leaked

Mundo Deportivo has also leaked images of the home and away kits for next season. The new design for the home kits features vertical stripes in three different colors, as can be seen below.

The shirt is described as being “sober and elegant” with the club having added a navy blue stripe to the traditional blaugrana vertical lines. The kit is completed by dark blue shorts and socks.

Barca’s planned away kit for next season will be all gold to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Olympics being held in the city. The opening and closing ceremonies were held at Barcelona’s Montjuïc Olympic Stadium and the football final was played at the Camp Nou.

‼👕🔜 EXCLUSIVA MD (II) | De color dorado como las medallas de oro, conmemorará el 30 aniversario de los Juegos Olímpicos ✍ @ffpolo https://t.co/9QzJLxPpKi — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 18, 2021

The gold kits are said to reflect the gold medals on offer, while the colors of the five Olympic rings will feature on the cuffs of the sleeves and the socks.

It will not be the first that Barca have used such a color. The club previously used gold kits away from home during 2001-02 and 2003-04.

Barcelona Have Success With UCL Kit

The latest kit leaks come in a week where Barcelona have unveiled an exclusive Champions League strip for the current campaign. The new kit will only be used in this season’s European competition and uses the same blaugrana colors as the home kit.

3rd Kit is a special one!

Bring them @ChampionsLeague nights back! pic.twitter.com/p1pr5DsuyN — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) September 9, 2021

The new uniform appears to have gone done well too. Staff working in the club shop have said the kit is a “great success” with new signing Memphis Depay’s No. 9 the most popular, as reported by 101 Goals.

Barca wore the kit for the first time against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou but it was not a good night for the club. The Bavarian giants ran out 3-0 winners to hand Barca a tough start to their Champions League campaign.

