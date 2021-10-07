Barcelona Want To Bring In Cut-Price Striker In January: Report

Barcelona‘s lack of goals so far in 2021-22 has led the club to consider bringing in a cut-price attacker to boost the frontline when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Catalan giants have not scored in either of their Champions League group games this season and have only managed 11 goals in seven La Liga outings during the current campaign following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

0 – @FCBarcelona have failed to score in their first two games in European competition in a single campaign for the first time in their history. Painful. pic.twitter.com/W37LNwra3E — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 30, 2021

Barca’s financial problems makes signings difficult and means the club are looking at cheap options, such as proven goalscorers who are heading towards the end of their current contracts or who are struggling for game time.

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani, Liverpool’s Divock Origi, and Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling have emerged as possible options according to Diario Sport. All three players are struggling for game time in the Premier League currently.

Barcelona are also said to be looking in Italy Serie A where both Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne and Torino’s Andrea Belotti are targets. Both players are out of contract in 2022 which may mean their clubs are willing to sell to avoid losing both players for free next summer.

Origi ‘Offered’ to Barcelona?

Liverpool striker Origi’s agents have already offered Barcelona the chance to sign the 26-year-old Belgium international when the transfer window reopens in January.

Origi has only managed one substitute appearance for the Reds in the Premier League so far this season, while his only goal of the campaign came in a League Cup win over Norwich City.

Catalunya Radio report that Origi is “looking for a way out this winter” due to his lack of game time, and his agents have been in touch with the Catalan giants “to show interest in playing for Barcelona.”

The striker has won the Premier League, Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup since moving to Anfield in 2014 but has never managed to nail down a regular place in the attack.

The arrival of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 has seen Origi fall further down the pecking order at Anfield, and it’s perhaps no surprise to hear the 26-year-old is looking for a new challenge.

Barcelona Can Sign Players Despite Troubles

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well documented but will not prevent the club from spending in Janauary if the Catalans decide they need to strengthen their squad, according to chief executive officer Ferran Reverter.

The Barca chief told a news conference on Wednesday that funds are available thanks to the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Yes, we can sign and renew. The renewal of Pedri and Ansu Fati is on the right track. The last departure of an important player [Antoine Griezmann] generates a positive Fair Play of more than €20 million so Barça can sign if necessary. But the work has not finished and it is necessary to continue lowering the wage bill.”

Barcelona’s attack will be boosted in the coming weeks by the return from injury of Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele, while Ansu Fati has just made his comeback from a lenghy injury and should add some bite in attack.

The club will be hoping the trio can revive the Barcelona attack before the window opens, but may still look for reinforcements with Martin Braithwaite not due back until 2022 after knee surgery and with Luuk de Jong struggling to impress since arriving on loan from Sevilla.

