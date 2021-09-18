Barcelona Planning Major Changes After UCL Defeat: Report

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is reportedly planning major changes to his starting XI in response to Tuesday’s disappointing 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Dutch coach lined up using three center-backs against the Bundesliga champions but is likely to revert to a more traditional 4-3-3 at the Camp Nou against Granada on Monday, September 20, according to Diario Sport.

Koeman will also make changes throughout the team. Teenager Alejandro Balde will replace Jordi Alba who has been ruled out of action with a hamstring injury picked up against Bayern.

Sergio Roberto or Oscar Mingueza could feature at right-back with Eric Garcia or Ronald Araujo partnering Gerard Pique in the heart of the backline in front of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

There will be no Pedri in midfield, due to a thigh injury, but Koeman does have a host of options. Sergi Roberto, Riqui Puig, Gavi, or Nico Gonzalez could all come into the team in midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets,

Koeman is also considering changes in attack and could start two of 18-year-old Yusuf Demir, Luuk de Jong, and Philippe Coutinho alongside Netherlands international Memphis Depay.

Alba and Pedri are not the only players to miss the game through injury. Barcelona are still without Sergio Aguero, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, and Martin Braithwaite who remain on the injured list.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Granada Look Forward to Barcelona Trip

Barcelona will be heavy favorites to beat Granada who have endured a tough start to the season and are still waiting for their first victory. Robert Moreno’s side have opened up with draws against Villarreal and Valencia and defeats to Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano.

Defender Carlos Neva has told reporters that morale is still high in the locker room ahead of the trip to the Camp Nou despite a tough start to the 2021-22 La Liga campaign, as reported by Diario AS.

“Our belief in the model is absolute, although things are not going as well as we want. We have to believe in our teammates, unite and return to being the family we were. until today,” he said. “The atmosphere in the dressing room is unbeatable. One of the positive things about this squad is that we are a group of friends. If we continue working in this way, the victories will come soon.”

‘Not a Good Time To Go to the Camp Nou’

Granada coach Moreno also spoke about Barcelona at his pre-match press conference and thinks it may not be a good time to face the Catalan giants after their midweek Champions League defeat to Bayern, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I expect a Barça wanting to show everyone that what is being said and the image against Bayern has nothing to do with reality, I have lived those situations as part of the coaching staff as assistant coach and I wait for a Barça enraged and wanting to do very well against us so it is not a good time to go to the Camp Nou,” he said. “Sometimes these dynamics can be extended, which is what I would like but I am very afraid that it will not be like that so we will have to play a good game.

Yet Granada will have fond memories of their last trip to the Camp Nou last season when they ran out surprise 2-1 winners back in April 2021. The game was also notable as coach Ronald Koeman was sent off after Granada equalized to make it 1-1 as his team missed the chance to go top of the table.

READ NEXT: Ter Stegen Fumed At Pique’s Defending vs Lewandowski [LOOK]