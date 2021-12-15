Barcelona Consider Shock Move For Former Star: Report

Alexis Sanchez could be set to make a shock return to Barcelona in the January transfer window, with the Catalan giants keen to reinforce the team’s attack this winter.

Barcelona have a “very advanced agreement in principle” on a deal which would see Alexis move on loan to the Camp Nou, while Luuk de Jong would head to Inter on a temporary deal, according to Diario Sport‘s Josep Capdevila.

Coach Xavi would have to give the final OK to the move but already seems to have made it clear that De Jong is not in his plans for the rest of the season. The Dutch striker has only managed two appearances under the new coach despite injuries to Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay, and the retirement of Sergio Aguero.

De Jong is owned by Sevilla but does not appear to be wanted back at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium this season either. Capdevila adds thats the Spanish side is not against the idea of De Jong heading to Serie A.

Meanwhile, Alexis is said to be “eager to return” to Barcelona after a slow start to the season in Italy. The 32-year-old has only started two league games for the defending Serie A champions in the current campaign.

Alexis To Follow in Dani Alves’s Footsteps?

Xavi has already moved to bring one former Barca star back to the club in Dani Alves. The Brazilian arrived on a free transfer in November and made his first appearance since returning in a friendly against Boca Juniors on Tuesday, December 14.

A return for Alexis could see the Chilean follow in Alves’s footsteps. The attacker spent three years at Barcelona between 2011 and 2014, winning a league title, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Alexis then moved on to Arsenal, where he won two FA Cups, before moving to Manchester United. The forward struggled to make any impact at Old Trafford and left for Inter in 2019.

Alexis was popular among supporters during his time at Barcelona, scoring, 47 goals and contributing 35 assists in 141 games. The attacker is able to play centrally or out wide which may also make him an attractive option for Xavi.

Xavi Impressed By Alves

Alves made not have featured competitively for Barca, and is ineligible to do so until January 2022, but certainly made an impression in the friendly against Boca in Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old took over the captain’s armband in the second half, helped set up a goal for Ferran Jutgla and came in for huge praise from his manager after the game, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Having Dani back is very positive for the team, everyone has seen that he will help us a lot, he is a sensational player, with team spirit, with character and soul,” he said. “Together we have to raise our spirits and I’m the most responsible. But he will also help us in attack and in defence. He’s also able to make the difference with the final pass, so he’ll help us a lot.”

Xavi featured alongside both Alves and Alexis during his playing time at Barcelona. The positive of impact of Alves already, despite the fact he’s heading towards the end of his career, could convince Xavi that Alexis may also be a good short-term addition.

