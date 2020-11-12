Rakitic Lifts Lid on Messi & Griezmann’s Relationship at Barcelona

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has lifted the lid on the relationship between Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. There has been plenty of talk about the duo since Griezmann arrived and Rakitic knows both forwards well having played alongside them for Barca before leaving for Sevilla last summer.

Griezmann and Messi haven’t yet managed to build the relationship on the pitch that many were expecting when the Frenchman arrived, but Rakitic has dismissed rumors the two don’t get along in an interview with Canal Sur Radio, as reported by Sport.

What I saw is that they got along very well. I got along wonderfully with Antoine and Leo. What there is, I don’t know. The two drink mate and spend a lot of time together in the locker room. If the two start to score goals there will be no more talk. It is the requirement and expectation of a great team like Barcelona. I don’t worry because they are two spectacular guys. I wish them all the best.

The two did combine pretty well in Barca’s 5-2 win over Real Betis last time out. Messi came on at half-time and produced a superb dummy for Griezmann to sweep home his first La Liga goal of 2020-21.

Griezmann’s Camp Attack Messi

There’s no doubt that Griezmann has struggled for form so far in 2020-21 which means the scrutiny regarding the Frenchman’s relationship with Messi is likely to continue.

Griezmann’s situation at Barcelona has not been helped by recent comments by his former agent Eric Olhats. He has been heavily critical of Messi’s “deplorable” attitude to Griezmann since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in an interview with France Football.

The World Cup winner’s uncle has also added to criticism of the Barcelona captain in an interview with El Chiringuito de Jugones, as reported by AS.

[Griezmann] was convinced that he wasn’t going to be successful within the first six months, but what I didn’t expect was that it would last an entire year. Besides, with Messi, I know what’s going on inside [the club] – it’s not easy. Basically, [Messi] doesn’t work hard enough at Barca and the training sessions are structured in order to please certain people, which is fine if you don’t want to work [as hard]. Antoine needs to work, even though others don’t need as much effort to play well. He’s the other way around – he needs to put in a lot of effort for himself.

The comments are unlikely to help Griezmann’s cause at Barcelona. However, the Frenchman has reacted with a telling post on social media that he also retweeted after Olhats’ comments emerged.

Koeman Backing Griezmann

Manager Ronald Koeman has also been talking about Griezmann and has played down his lack of goals so far this season in an interview with Sport.

He’s working well, although he’s said himself his performances have to improve. He mentioned it after the Alaves game. But he’s getting chances and working well, I hope more goals go in. Every player has moments when they doubt themselves and it’s normal. For us, it’s important to help him find his best form. But a the end of the day, it’s always in the hands of the player.

Griezmann’s goal last time out came after he had missed a first-half penalty. His subsequent strike should provide some much-needed confidence in front of goal ahead of a crucial game next time out against his former side Atletico.

