Barcelona Reveal When Memphis Depay & Ansu Fati Will Return

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez offered an update on when injured attackers Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati will be ready to return to first team action at a news conference on Tuesday, January 4.

The boss spoke to reporters ahead of his team’s trip to Linares Deportivo in the third round of the Copa del Rey and confirmed both players will sit out the trip to the third-tier side but could be ready to return after the fixture.

“No they will not be ready for tomorrow,” he said. “They are training with some normality with the rest of the group. The sensations are very positive but they still need three, four or five training sessions to be 100%. If it’s not Granada it will be the next match.”

Xavi’s comments suggest both players could be involved in Barcelona’s next La Liga game against Granada on Saturday, January 8 which would be a big boost for the Catalan giants.

Memphis is Barcelona’s top scorer this season with eight goals but has not featured since the 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League at the start of December due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Fati has been sidelined with a thigh problem since November 2021. The injuries have been a further blow for Xavi who has seen striker Sergio Aguero forced to retire, while Martin Braithwaite underwent knee surgery in September and is yet to return.

Xavi Expecting Tough Copa del Rey Test

Xavi also said he is expecting a tough Copa del Rey test as Barca begin the defense of their trophy against a Linares side that has already knocked La Liga team Alaves out of the competition.

“It’s a difficult, complicated match. It’s just the one game. Linares plays at home and will be extra motivated. We have analysed them, they are a good team, they have a manager who has been there a long time,” he said. “Barca B won there, we’re going to compete and try to advance. These are always tricky games and sometimes go to extra-time and penalties. Our objective is to win.”

The game will go to extra-time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes and the Copa del Rey has already provided some shocks this season. Getafe, Granada, and Levante have already been knocked out by non-La Liga teams.

Riqui Puig To Feature Again?

Wednesday’s game is likely to see Xavi field another team full of youngsters and fringe players because it’s the Copa del Rey and also because Barcelona are without a host of players due to Covid-19 and injury.

Midfielder Riqui Puig made his first start of the season last time out in the win over Real Mallorca and could feature again. Xavi praised the midfielder for his performance at Son Moix.

“He is helping us a lot. I’m very happy with his performance. He gives us a lot of fluidity on the pitch. His final pass, his ability to create chances,” he explained. “There are situations in the game that he understands very well. He played a great 90 minutes against Mallorca and he’s very important to the team. But there’s a lot of competition, particularly in the midfield. He’ll play a lot of minutes.”

The game could also see Dani Alves make his first competitive appearance since returning to Barcelona for a second stint at the Camp Nou on a free transfer.

