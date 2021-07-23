Ronaldo & Mbappe Could Affect Griezmann’s Barcelona Future: Report

Antoine Griezmann’s future at Barcelona could be influenced by the movements of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe this summer with all three attackers being tipped to switch clubs.

Barcelona’s financial crisis and desire to keep hold of Lionel Messi and comply with La Liga’s salary cap may mean the Catalan giants couuld be forced to offload Antoine Griezmann, according to Ian Hawkey and Pol Ballús at The Times.

Officials at the Camp Nou think that “Juventus might be tempted by a loan-with-option move” for Griezmann if Ronaldo decides to quit the Turin giants this summer, according to Diario Sport.

Ronaldo’s contract expires in 2022 and he is a potential target for French side Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 club is monitoring his situation and could try to bring him to the club if Mbappe leaves.

The report adds that Barcelona “would be happy to loan Griezmann to another club this season” as it would get the Frenchman off the wage bill and “amortise another year” of his contract. The Catalans would then look for a permanent deal in 2022.

Mbappe Will Not Renew PSG Contract

Mbappe is one of Europe’s most desired attackers but his future at PSG is uncertain with the France international out of contract next year. The 22-year-old has told manager Mauricio Pochettino he will not be extending his current deal, according to Marca.

However, the striker has “made it clear that he is not going to force an exit” even though he has no plans to sign on and extend his stay with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Mbappe’s decision puts PSG in a tricky position. If he does not renew he will be able to walk away for free next summer which is a situation the Ligue 1 side will surely want to avoid at all costs.

Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for Mbappe and could move for the Frenchman. Los Blancos are hoping to trim the squad enough to be able to finance a move for Mbappe, according to Goal‘s Mario Cortegana.

Ronaldo On The Move?

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s representatives have been gauging interest from clubs around Europe, including PSG, as well as holding talks with Juventus over the possibility of a new deal, according to Rob Dawson at ESPN.

A move away from the Turin “has not been ruled out” but it’s thought Ronaldo’s wage demands may be problematic. “Juventus’ asking price for his rights” may also be an issue following a year where many clubs have struggled financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been very little movement in the transfer market yet which is no surprise given the financial climate and with many players having been involved in Euro 2020 and the Copa America.

Yet the transfer market is likely to get busier as the new domestic seasons across Europe move closer and clubs attempt to finalize their squads before the close of the transfer window on August 31.

