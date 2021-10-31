Major Update on Sergio Aguero After Barcelona Star Taken to Hospital

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia and will undergo more tests in hospital after being taken off during the team’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday at the Camp Nou.

Aguero required treatment on the pitch five minutes before half-time but was then substituted and sent to hospital. The Catalan giants subsequently confirmed Aguero had been admitted for a “cardiac exam.”

Vero Brunati for Diario Sport has reported that tests have revealed that Aguero has been diagnosed with a “heart rhythm rate disorder” and will undergo more “in-depth” studies.

The striker is said to be “calm” but also “worried” about his current situation, although it is also reported he has suffered from an arrhythmia before when he was just 12 years old.

Aguero is expected to stay in hospital for “the next few days,” according to Marca. The Argentine will therefore definitely miss Barcelona’s next game at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 2.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Aguero ‘Stable But Concerned’

Brunati has also offered some insight into how Aguero is feeling after being admitted to hospital, as reported by Diario Sport. The diagnosis of an arrhythmia was unexpected and came as a complete shock as he had been completely focused on helping the team after returning from injury.

The striker told sources close to him that he felt unwell during the first half against Alaves and sensed a “tightness in his chest which made him uncomfortable and he told us that he could not continue.”

There is “no date” yet for Aguero’s departure from hospital with more tests expected on Monday. The striker is said to be trying to keep calm but is understandably “a bit worried.”

Aguero’s mother, brother and girlfriend have visited Aguero in hospital on Sunday morning and “left with their thumbs up as a sign that things were going well,” according to Mundo Deportivo’s Roger Torello.

The Catalan giants are expected to provide an update on Aguero’s condition once the results of all his tests are known.

Barcelona Handed Triple Injury Boost

Barcelona are yet to offer more detail on Aguero but did offer some injury updates ahead of the trip to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kiev. Defender Gerard Pique has been ruled out for an unspecified time with a calf injury.

‼️ INJURY NEWS First team player Gerard Piqué has a calf strain and joins the injury list. pic.twitter.com/erK4ZleQ37 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 31, 2021

However, there was some good news from the training pitch with Barca confirming that Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, and Sergi Roberto all took part in Sunday’s recovery session after missing the draw against Alaves with injury.

Ousmane Dembele is also close to being given the medical green light and could be included in the matchday squad for the must-win match against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.

Interim coach Sergi Barjuan is still likely to be without Ronald Araujo, Pedri, and Martin Braithwaite but will be hoping some of his injured players can make it back in time as he aims to keep Barca’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Send Strong Message to Dembele Over New Contract