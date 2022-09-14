LOOK: Barcelona Set For ‘Classic’ Home Shirt For Next Season

Barcelona have only played seven games in the new 2022-23 season but are already making plans for next year and have designed a ‘classic’ home shirt for the next La Liga campaign.

The new design has already been leaked and features three wide Blaugrana stripes, as shown by Diario Sport. The design was first used in 1912 and more recently back in 1992.

The club badge features in the middle of the shirt, with the Nike logo in a gold color directly below. New shirt sponsors Spotify are of course across the middle and also in a gold color.

It’s a big change from this season’s jersey which features narrower stripes in blaugrana and with the addition of a navy blue stripe. This year’s home strip also features matching dark blue shorts and socks.

Barcelona To Wear White Away

Barcelona also have plans in place for the away kit and will wear white on their travels next season. The Catalans have worn white in the past but it’s not too popular a color because of the obvious connotations with fierce rivals Real Madrid.

The club have flirted with white this season by introducing a light grey uniform as their third kit with a blaugrana cross through the middle. However, next season’s shirt will go one step further and be all white, as shown again by Sport.

#FCB 🔵🔴 🧐 ENCUESTA SPORT 🤍 ¿Te gusta la nueva segunda equipación del Barça para la temporada 2023-24? 👇https://t.co/1wCntugPKE — Diario SPORT (@sport) September 14, 2022

President Joan Laporta and his board have already “approved” the decision to go for a white kit, as reported by Joan Vehils. The decision was taken some months ago and is described as a “brave” move by Vehils.

Club legend Johan Cruyff famously wore white for Barcelona but it’s still a decision that might not impress all fans. Yet Vehils adds the club believe the white shirt “will be one of the best-selling shirts in history” and has already received a good response from those inside the club.

Barcelona Run Out of Lewandowski Shirts

Barcelona have enjoyed success with their shirts this season, particularly following the arrival of star striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Demand for the club’s new home shirt went through the roof and led to a shortage, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Poland international has been a big hit since his move to the Camp Nou during the summer transfer window, scoring nine times in his five games for the club in all competitions.

Last season’s most popular shirt among supporters belonged to teenage midfielder Pedri. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona even took to selling Pedri shirts with a special that read: “Attention! This jersey contains high doses of magic. It can be detrimental to your rivals. Property of the Prince of the Golden Boy.”

Pedri has switched numbers in time for the 2022-23 season, taking over the famous No. 8 shirt at the Camp Nou that used to belong to club legend Andres Iniesta, and once again playing a starring role for Xavi’s side in the early weeks of the campaign.

