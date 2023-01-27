Barcelona Sign Up Xavi’s ‘Favorite’ With €400 Million Buyout Clause

Barcelona confirmed on Friday, January 28 they have signed up exciting young striker Angel Alarcon to a new two-year deal at the club that includes a €400 million buyout clause.

✍️ L’acte de la signatura d’Ángel Alarcón ha comptat amb la presència del vicepresident esportiu, Rafael Yuste, el directiu responsable del Futbol Formatiu, @SolerFerre, el director de Futbol, Mateu Alemany i el director del Futbol Formatiu, José Ramon Alexanco #ForçaBarça💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/6wZr88b2xr — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) January 27, 2023

The 18-year-old was handed his first-team debut by Xavi earlier this month against Ceuta in the Copa del Rey and has already been described as “one of the manager’s favorite players at La Masia” by Albert Roge at Relevo.

Xavi has been keen to promote Alarcon to the first-team squad, which may happen in the summer, but for now the club have ensured his immediate future at the Camp Nou has been secured.

“Striker Ángel Alarcón has reached an agreement to extend his contract with FC Barcelona through to 30 June 2025, two more seasons than his previous contract has stipulated,” read a club statement. “Now part of the U19 setup, he’ll be joining Barça Atlètic next season. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros.”

Xavi has already admitted that Alarcon is an option to replace Memphis Depay in the senior squad for the rest of the campaign. Depay departed in the January transfer window for Atletico Madrid.

Xavi Explains Alarcon Absence

Alarcon has been a regular name in the Barcelona senior squad list in 2022 but missed the midweek clash against Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. Barca went on to 1-0 to book their place in the last four.

Xavi spoke ahead of the match at a pre-game press conference and explained why Alarcon had been excluded. The coach also made it clear he was still very much in his plans and would be recalled.

“He’s not coming because he has a Cup match with the youth team tomorrow,” he told reporters. “But I like him and he’ll come back with us because we are short of strikers.”

Barcelona are missing two attackers for the trip to Girona on Saturday, January 28. Both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are absent through suspension, meaning Xavi has decisions to make in attack.

Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha are all options and likely to start, but Alarcon could well get some minutes off the bench if he is called up for the trip to the Estadi Montilivi as expected.

Alarcon Reacts To New Deal

Alarcon has shared his thoughts with Barca TV after putting pen to paper on his new contract. The teenager has been at Barcelona since 2018 and is clearly looking forward to a bright future with the club.

“I am very happy to continue to be linked to this great club,” he said. “It is a moment that I am enjoying a lot after being injured last year and now it is time to continue working on what I am doing.”

Alarcon suffered a serious knee injury in 2021 that forced him onto the sidelines for over a year. The forward is clearly making up for lost time at Barcelona and will be hoping he can make an impact when he’s offered first-team chances by Xavi.

