Barcelona Star Blasts Critics: ‘If I Play Badly, I Get Killed’

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has spoken out about his critics after coming under fire at times this season for some underwhelming performances for the Catalan giants.

Alba spoke to Movistar after his team’s 1-0 win over Alaves and said he has felt “singled out for many years now” but says he accepts the criticism that comes with playing for a club like Barcelona, as reported by ESPN.

“If I play well, no one talks about me. If I have a normal game, I’m criticised for not setting up two goals. If I play badly, I am killed, although I recognise I did not play well the other day,” he said. “No one gifted me 10 years at Barcelona but it’s always the veterans who are singled out. It’s as if there are only veterans at Barca, not anywhere else. For four years they’ve been speaking about veterans. I was 28 then. It’s how it is. I am 32 now, but I still feel strong. I can have better or worse games, but I repeat that the other day I wasn’t good.”

Alba played all 90 minutes at Alaves as Barcelona toiled to victory against relegated-threatened opposition. Frenkie de Jong scored the only goal of the game late on to secure the win that sends Barca into fifth place in the table.

Barcelona to Sign New Left-Back?

There’s no doubt that Alba is Barca’s first choice left-back and has little competition for his place at the Camp Nou currently. Alejandro Balde is the only other specialized left-back near the squad but is still only 18 and is technically still a Barcelona B player.

The Catalans have been linked with bringing in a new left-back in the January transfer window to provide some competition for Alba and also allow the 32-year-old some rest when required.

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico continues to be linked with a move and has been “pushing hard” for a transfer ahead of the close of the window after losing his place to Daley Blind.

Tagliafico “has told” Ajax he wants to move to Barcelona but coach Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let him leave, as reported by ESPN. Serie A side Napoli have also been in touch but Tagliafico “has made it clear he only wants to move to Barca.”

The Catalan giants are thought to want a short-term option at left-back in January, such as a loan for 29-year-old Tagliafico, and will then reassess their options at the end of the season.

Ajax Boss Frustrated By Tagliafico Talk

Ajax boss Ten Hag was asked about the rumors surrounding Tagliafico after his team’s 2-1 Eredivisie win over PSV on Sunday, January 23 and made it clear he was not too happy about the questions, as shown by The European Lad.

• But what if they do come for Tagliafico, will you let him go? Ten Hag: "Let's stop this.. all these 'what if's..' • Well, you can expect more of this the coming week.. Ten Hag: "Don't you have anything else to do? • No, not really. Ten Hag: "No? Well I do." pic.twitter.com/axfOBfC2od — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 23, 2022

Ten Hag has also said previously he will “fight” to keep hold of Tagliafico as he needs all his defensive options for the second half of the season. Ajax are currently top of the table in the Netherlands and face Benfica in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Barca have just a week left in the January transfer window to bring more players in, with coach Xavi reportedly keen to bring in a left-back and a goalscoring forward to strengthen his team.

