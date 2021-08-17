Barcelona Striker Says He ‘Trains Like an Olympic Sprinter’

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has been talking his qualities and what he can offer the Catalan giants in the wake of Lionel Messi’s departure and an injury to new signing Sergio Aguero.

The Denmark international looks set for a bigger role with Messi gone and Aguero out for 10 weeks with a calf injury and impressed in Barcelona’s opening La Liga game of the season.

Braithwaite scored two goals and also picked up an assist as Barca ran out 4-2 winners at home to Real Sociedad. The goals also saw the Dane write his name into the history books.

2 – With his two goals against Real Sociedad, @FCBarcelona's Martin Braithwaite 🇩🇰 is the first Danish player to score a brace in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century. Thrill. pic.twitter.com/kePsDdGJB9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 15, 2021

The much-maligned striker could end up proving to be a useful attacking option for Barcelona this season, if Sunday’s game is anything to go by, and told Kevin Baxter at the LA Times that he has a lot more to offer.

“On a club level my aim is always to be an impact player. I’ve been clutch my entire life. People mostly know me for my runs, but I have a lot more in my repertoire that I really haven’t shown the world yet,” he said. “I have a dynamic finish with both legs. I train to sprint like an Olympic sprinter and I can challenge my immediate defender with explosive dribbles.”

Braithwaite Sends Defiant Message

Braithwaite has regularly been linked with a move away from Barcelona during the summer but remains at the Camp Nou and sent a defiant message after his two-goal performance against La Real.

Some people like to talk. I do my talking on the pitch ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8n9VCdB87V — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) August 16, 2021

Braithwaite’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, also reacted to speculation about the striker’s future in July. Cetinkaya spoke to Danish newspaper BT in July and rubbished talk of a move to Wolves as well as insisting Braithwaite would stay at the Camp Nou.

“Martin Braithwaite plays for the biggest club in the world, he works with one of the most important coaches in the world. From day one until now, everything has exceeded all expectations in terms of playing time in Barcelona and feeling well at the club, and he is very happy,” he said. “He was one of the best players of the last European Championship with incredible statistics, and he will continue in Barcelona.”

Praise For Braithwaite From Koeman

Braithwaite has reportedly felt as if he’s being pushed towards the exit door at Barcelona over the summer, particularly after seeing his No. 9 shirt handed over to new signing Memphis Depay.

Yet his performance on Sunday may have changed a few minds at Barcelona and certainly seemed to impress manager Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman was full of praise for his striker after the win, as reported by Marca.

“I think he (Braithwaite) is an example of a professional, he always works for the team and has improved his game,” he said. “He helps us a lot. He has speed and is difficult to stop. I am delighted to have players like him.”

Barcelona’s current injury situation offers Braithwaite a great chance to try and nail down a spot in the starting XI. Yet he will face more competition for his place once injured stars Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, and Ansu Fati return to full fitness.

